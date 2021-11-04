Know Your Enemy: Michigan Will Attempt To Bounce Back Against Indiana

Michigan should beat Indiana, but everyone is anxious to see how the Wolverines bounce back after the tough loss to Michigan State.

Indiana has not been very good this year after an altered, yet very successful 2020 campaign. The Hoosiers are just 2-6 in 2021 and still haven't won a game in the Big Ten.

Tom Brew covers Indiana football at Hoosiers Now and stopped by to give some great insight as to how things got here for IU and also gives us his prediction for Saturday's game.

Team Strength

When you’re 2-6 during a season that started with a lot of high expectations, this really isn’t an easy question to answer. None of the great things from 2020 — an explosive, free-wheeling offense and a ball-hawking secondary getting two or three picks a game — are anywhere to be found. About the only thing that has carried over well is the play of Indiana linebackers Micah McFadden and Cam Jones. They’ve been very good, and McFadden, a senior from Tampa, Fla, is playing at an All-American level.

You’ve heard of Cincinnati? They are ranked No. 2 in the country and 8-0. They gained a TOTAL of 40 yards on their first 25 plays against Indiana back on Sept. 18, with McFadden and Jones leading the way. McFadden got ejected just before halftime on a horrible targeting call, and the game changed on a dime. He means that much to Indiana’s defense. And have you Michigan guys heard of Kenneth Walker Jr.? The Michigan State running back only had 41 yards of rushing through three-plus quarters in a game that Indiana should have won. McFadden had nine tackles that day, including 2.5 tackles for loss. He’s a pleasure to watch, and he’ll be running sideline-to-sideline all night in Ann Arbor.

Team Weakness

Prior to exploding for 35 points against a bad Maryland defense last week in a 38-35 loss, Indiana’s offense has been brutal in Big Ten games. They got only two field goals in the 34-6 loss to Iowa, were shut out 24-0 at Penn State, had just 15 turnover-aided points against Michigan State and never scored after their first drive in an ugly 54-7 home loss to Ohio State.

This issue has been at quarterback. Michael Penix Jr., who torched Michigan for 342 yards and three touchdowns in Indiana’s win last year, just wasn’t right when the season started, rushing back from a second ACL surgery. He had seven interceptions in the first month after throwing just eight over three years and 414 pass attempts. Then he got hurt again (separated AC joint in shoulder) against Penn State and is still week-to-week. Veteran backup Jack Tuttle came in, but then had three turnovers in his first start at Michigan State, including a very ugly pick-six that was difference in that loss. Now it’s true freshman Donaven McCulley, who’s only 18 years old as he's being thrown into the fire. The moments have been a little too big for him, but he did settle down and play well in his first start against Maryland, going 14-for-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. But there will be no guarantees on Saturday night.

Three Players To Know

TE Peyton Hendershot, No. 86

There is no question that tight end Peyton Hendershot has been Indiana’s offensive MVP this season. The 6-4, 252-pounder has two 100-yard receiving games already, and has 35 catches for 447 yards and four scores so far on the season. Hendershot, a senior, is having a breakout season, and he’s rewriting the Indiana record book in the process, passing Ted Bolser for most catches and most yards receiving for a tight end.

He’s an excellent route runner and he’s done a great job of making big runs after the catch. He had TWO 31-yard catches against Maryland, and he’s been a great safety blanket for a young quarterback.

DE Ryder Anderson, No 10

Ryder Anderson transferred from Ole Miss to Indiana to play in a better scheme to show off his pass-rushing skills, and he’s done just that this season. He has 3.5 sacks, second on the team behind McFadden, and he’s been very solid setting the edge in the run game.

He saw a lot of double-teams in the loss to Maryland, and he might get that same attention again on Saturday night against Michigan.

C/G Zach Carpenter, No. 50

A bit of a reach, but the story is good. Sophomore offensive lineman Zach Carpenter got his first career start at Indiana a week ago, being inserted into the lineup at right guard, and he played well. He’ll start again Saturday against Michigan, the team he played FOR a year ago.

The Cincinnati native transferred during the offseason after starting in his final two games at Michigan in 2020. He’s been fighting through some nagging injuries, but is finally good to go, and he’ll help an Indiana offensive line that hasn’t been very good this year. Playing against his old pals is just a bonus. "It will be weird," Carpenter said. "I might see a bit of hostility, but that's the game of football."

Game overview/Prediction

I haven’t been buying in to Michigan being a legitimate top-6 team, but I do give them props for finding ways to win games that they’ve usually lost in the past few years. I’m also not buying in to the narrative that Indiana is the worst team in the Big Ten, and the only one without a win.

On Saturday night, Indiana will faces its SIXTH opponent in nine weeks that’s been ranked No. 6 or higher in the nation so far this season. That’s stunning. They’ve lost the first five, of course, and they’ve been blown out by Penn State, Iowa and Ohio State. But, quite frankly, they should have won the other two. Indiana hasn’t packed it in, and I won’t be a bit surprised to see them play well at Ann Arbor. I think the defense will definitely be better, because they were angry with how they played last week at Maryland. My concern, of course, is at quarterback, where a true freshman will face a hostile crowd under the lights at the Big House. Points might be hard to come by for Indiana.

Michigan 27, Indiana 13