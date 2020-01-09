Jaylen Kelly-Powell Enters Transfer Portal

Former Detroit area prep star Jaylen Kelly-Powell, a 4-star prospect in Michigan's 2017 recruiting class, has entered the transfer portal according to The Detroit Free Press. Kelly-Powell came to Michigan as the No. 250 overall prospect in the country according to the 247 Composite, choosing the Wolverines over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and Oregon among others. Unfortunately, he was the classic tweener who just never found a positional home in Ann Arbor, while also battling injuries.

Thus, JKP will now be looking for a new home for his senior season.