Football

Jaylen Kelly-Powell Enters Transfer Portal

Steve Deace

Former Detroit area prep star Jaylen Kelly-Powell, a 4-star prospect in Michigan's 2017 recruiting class, has entered the transfer portal according to The Detroit Free Press. Kelly-Powell came to Michigan as the No. 250 overall prospect in the country according to the 247 Composite, choosing the Wolverines over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and Oregon among others. Unfortunately, he was the classic tweener who just never found a positional home in Ann Arbor, while also battling injuries. 

Thus, JKP will now be looking for a new home for his senior season. 

Football

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/08/20

Steve Deace

My third Michigan sports prediction of 2020 is a major reform coming to Big Ten football that will impact the Wolverines as well as everyone else.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/09/20

Steve Deace

My fourth prediction for Michigan sports in 2020 is who will be the starting quarterback for the season-opener at Washington on September 5th.

247 National Recruiting Director Calls Out Michigan

Steve Deace

Steve Wiltfong says Michigan's recruiting process is one reason why it's behind Ohio State, and not as effective as what Penn State does.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Discusses Challenge Of Defending Matt Haarms

MichaelSpath

When Michigan squares off with Purdue tonight, the Wolverines will need a plan to defend 7-3 center Matt Haarms.

History Says Michigan Must Get Elite QB Play To Reach Its Potential

Steve Deace

History proves there's nothing holding Jim Harbaugh's program back more than the lack of elite quarterback play.

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Michigan Fans Confident A Win Over Ohio State Is Coming

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Will Michigan beat Ohio State at least once in the next three years? We asked, and you answered.

Video: Debuting A New Show Called Bigger Ten

Steve Deace

Each week this show will break down all the big news in the Big Ten. Check out the first episode here.

Michigan Football's Quarterbacks In 2020: Milton, McCaffrey Set To Battle

MichaelSpath

We continue our way too early 2020 look at the Michigan football team by delving into the game's most important position: quarterback.

Video: Michigan Podcast On Offseason Football News

Steve Deace

The latest episode of Michigan Podcast tackles recent offseason football news, and whether we're now a basketball school.