The Jordan Whittley Commitment, Betting Lines from Michigan's 2021 Schedule

Michigan's defense got a lot bigger on Friday and you can officially put some money on the Wolverines if you want.
Michigan added a BIG piece to its defense on Friday when 358-pound defensive tackle Jordan Whittley announced his commitment to the Wolverines. The graduate transfer from Oregon State isn't necessarily a superstar, but he should fill a very specific need for Michigan as Mike Macdonald installs some version of a 3-4 defense. Also, six of Michigan's marquee games now have a betting line and some are a little surprising. 

We discuss Whittley's commitment, the betting lines and also touch on Steve Clinkscale's new contract during Episode 20 of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

