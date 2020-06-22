Three Headlines That Will Dominate Michigan Football Offense in Preseason Camp

There’s no question Michigan's had a busy offseason.

With a couple new coaching hires, an innovative offensive coordinator heading into year two and a mass exodus to the NFL Draft, there’s going to be plenty of storylines to follow heading into the 2020 season.

Here’s three on the offensive side of the ball to keep in mind as the season nears closer:

The Quarterback Battle

It feels like we've written about 50 articles on this topic, but it is the most dominant headline heading into the 2020 season.

Redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey and redshirt sophomore Joe Milton are set to go head to head once practice starts and both have a pretty big following within the Michigan fan base. It's definitely the most heated quarterback battle heading into an opener since Jim Harbaugh took over at U-M.

Neither feels like the favorite because neither have played enough to make an educated decisions. Not having spring football really threw a wrench into this already difficult decision and, in true Jim Harbaugh fashion, we probably won't know who the starter is until they take the field on Sept. 5.

Finding Offensive Line Starters: Will Inexperience Cost the Wolverines?

Michigan's offensive line took the biggest hit of any position group after the 2019 season.

With the departures of Ben Bredeson, Jon Runyan Jr., Michael Onwenu and Cesar Ruiz, that leaves just Jalen Mayfield as the lone starter to return in 2020. Ryan Hayes and Andrew Stueber will both be ready to go and have started in the past, but that is a lot of experience off to the NFL.

Other programs have addressed so many offensive line openings by utilizing the transfer portal, but the coaches at Michigan seem to feel pretty good about the players already on the roster. Offensive line coach Ed Warinner joined Jon Jansen on the In The Trenches podcast earlier this year and seemed to indicate that the starters would be as follows from left tackle to right tackle: Ryan Hayes, Karsen Barnhart, Zach Carpenter, Chuck Filiaga and Jalen Mayfield.

If that does end up being the starting five, it reads well on paper. There is a great blend of size, strength, bulk, youth and athleticism across the board. Warinner certainly has his work cut out for himself heading into the opener, but Michigan fans should feel very confident given the veteran O-line coach's track record.

The Development of Josh Gattis

If you take the first two developments discussed, sprinkle in a very deep and talented running back room and some dynamic wide receivers and tight ends, you get a peek at Josh Gattis' world.

The 36-year old coordinator is entering year two as a play caller at Michigan and will have a few new pieces to work with, including fifth-year senior running back Chris Evans and, of course, whoever wins the quarterback job.

In 2019, it took a while for U-M's offense to get going, but once it did, it looked pretty damn good. Gattis recognized that there were some hiccups early, but he felt pretty good about where things were for the last three or four games.

"We had some growing pains during the year, obviously faced a lot of adversity with some of the turnovers that we were creating that were big drive killers and momentum killers," Gattis explained. "Our guys really took ownership and really wanted to improve on the things and the mistakes that they were making, which ultimately led to them having success and putting together some really good games."

The offense began to hit its stride with a trip to Illinois Oct. 12 and averaged 427.1 yards and 36.6 points per game over its final seven regular-season contests, including three straight 300-yard passing efforts against Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State in November.

Still, U-M's overall numbers for 2019 pale in comparison to the best offenses in college football and must improve substantially if 2020 is to be a breakthrough campaign for the program and Gattis.