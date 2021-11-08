ESPN Analyst Has Michigan Knocking On Doorstep Of College Football Playoff

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    ESPN Analyst Has The Wolverines Standing At The Doorstep Of The College Football Playoff

    Despite a brutal loss in East Lansing two weeks ago, the 8-1 Michigan Wolverines are still very much in title contention.
    It appears as though the loss to Michigan State two weeks ago in East Lansing may not have been fatal to the Wolverines hopes and dreams after all. In fact, Michigan is likely to move up from No. 7 when the latest college football playoff rankings are released on Tuesday.

    While fans wait with bated breath to see what the CFB playoff committee has to say about last Saturday's events, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit went ahead and released his own. 

    If you're a Michigan Football fan, it's safe to say you strongly agree with Herbstreit on this one...even if he's a dirty, rotten, good for nothing Buckeye.

    With Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan still all very much in contention for the Big Ten East title, here are the key matchups to keep your eyes on in the coming weeks.

    Saturday, Nov 13

    • No. 7 Michigan at Penn State, 12:00 pm
    • Purdue at No. 5 Ohio State, 3:30 pm
    • Maryland at No. 3 Michigan State, 4:00 pm

    Saturday, Nov 20

    • No. 3 Michigan State at No. 5 Ohio State, TBD
    • No. 7 Michigan at Maryland, TBD

    Saturday, Nov 27

    • No. 5 Ohio State at No. 7 Michigan, 12:00 pm
    • Penn State at No. 3 Michigan State, TBD

    There may only be three weeks left in regular season play, but there's still plenty of football left to be played before the Big Ten East is decided. 

    For Michigan, Sparty's loss last weekend in West Lafayette went a long way toward keeping its championship hopes alive. Michigan fans were entertaining the wild idea of three-way tie scenarios last weekend. This week, the math just got far more simple for the maize and blue faithful: just win.

