WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Discussing Jim Harbaugh's Letter To The Football Community

Brandon Brown

Earlier today, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh released a letter to the football community. Harbaugh began his letter with the central ideas to be discussed.

In my opinion, we are in need of constructive, proactive discussion about the evolving issues facing intercollegiate football. In today’s world, many young men and their families perceive college football as preventing them from earning a living as a professional football player. That is not an unreasonable perception given the rules currently in place.

The discussion centers around two of our present models of football, the intercollegiate amateur model and the professional model, and most importantly, those who participate in those models. 

Harbaugh's main points of focus were as follows:

  1. Student athletes can declare prior to three years removed from high school.
  2. If not taking in the first 224 picks (or not signed), student athletes should be able to return to school.
  3. Student athletes should be able to consult with agents and lawyers to make the best decision possible.
  4. Schools should pay for athletes' education after they're done with sports.

Harbaugh also made mention of lifting the "25 signee per class rule", which would essentially allow programs to bring in as many freshmen as they like. The head coach also used this as another opportunity to point out that he supports athletes being allowed to transfer one time and play immediately. He first spoke about that last year at Big Ten media days but doubled down on it today in his letter.

Whether you agree with Harbaugh or not, his ideas are very pro-student athlete, which is never a bad thing for a coach to be known for. Some people will say that this is all about recruiting, and I'm sure it's part of it, but it feels pretty genuine. Talking to a recruit about being able to come back to school eight years down the line to finish his degree just isn't going to land with most 17- or 18-year olds.

Whether it was actually about recruiting or not is unclear, but Michigan and Jim Harbaugh are being talked about today, which I'm sure is just fine with everyone in maize and blue.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Harbaugh Pens Letter To The Football World

Jim Harbaugh released a series of statements giving his opinion on some of the biggest issues in college football today.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H

Michigan Football Snapshot: Carlo Kemp

Carlo Kemp is going to be invaluable for Michigan in his fifth year.

Brandon Brown

Michigan QB Joe Milton Is Building Chemistry With Ronnie Bell

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton remains in Michigan and has been working specifically with Ronnie Bell during the past few weeks.

MichaelSpath

2021 Tight End Erin Outley Digging Michigan’s Fan Base

After picking up an offer from Michigan last week, three-star tight end Erin Outley covered why he is interested in the U-M program moving forward.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Snapshot: Erick All

As a freshman, Erick All didn't get very involved, but that's going to change in 2020.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/07/20

We continue our look back at the 1997 Dream Season with one of the most pressure-packed wins I can ever remember — the finale against Ohio State.

Steve Deace

2021 Big Ten Recruiting Snapshot: Michigan Near Top Of Conference

With 11 commits so far, how does Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class compare to the rest of the Big Ten?

Eric Rutter

Could Jalen Mayfield go to his favorite team in the first round of…

Brandon Brown

Michigan’s NFL Production Appeals To 2022 Offensive Tackle Blake Miller

The 2020 NFL Draft was a clear representation of the success U-M offensive line coach Ed Warriner is having in the player development department, and this stands out to a big 2022 prospect.

Eric Rutter

One Up, One Down: Tavierre Dunlap and Monkell Goodwine

Focusing on the 2021 class, Michigan’s stock rises with one running back prospect while falling with another defensive end target.

Eric Rutter