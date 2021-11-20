Previewing Maryland, Over/Unders, Specific Predictions, Michigan Football And Basketball Topics

Michigan football is going after win No. 10 against Maryland in College Park on Saturday afternoon and most expect them to win pretty easily. If the Wolverines can run the ball, pass in a timely fashion and contain Taulia Tagovailoa even a little bit, the 15.5-point spread should be no problem for the maize and blue.

Will JJ McCarthy play and if so, how much? Is Blake Corum going to be available? If he's not, how many carries will Hassan Haskins have? How involved is Erick All going to be after his heroics last week? Can Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo continue to terrorize opposing quarterbacks? All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.