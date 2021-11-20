Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Previewing Maryland, Over/Unders, Specific Predictions, Michigan Football And Basketball Topics

    Michigan is looking for win No. 10 in college park on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Michigan football is going after win No. 10 against Maryland in College Park on Saturday afternoon and most expect them to win pretty easily. If the Wolverines can run the ball, pass in a timely fashion and contain Taulia Tagovailoa even a little bit, the 15.5-point spread should be no problem for the maize and blue.

    Will JJ McCarthy play and if so, how much? Is Blake Corum going to be available? If he's not, how many carries will Hassan Haskins have? How involved is Erick All going to be after his heroics last week? Can Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo continue to terrorize opposing quarterbacks? All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

    Read More

    hassan haskins mike locksley
    Football

    Previewing Maryland, Over/Unders, Specific Predictions, Michigan Football And Basketball Topics

    33 seconds ago
    maryland terrapins football
    Football

    Make Your Pick: Michigan Favored Big Over Maryland

    4 hours ago
    hassan haskins
    Football

    Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan at Maryland

    6 hours ago
    taulia tagovailoa
    Football

    Know The Enemy: Michigan Can Get Win No. 10 At Maryland

    9 hours ago
    jim harbaugh jj mccarthy
    Football

    JJ McCarthy Makes Impressive Top-Five Freshman List

    11 hours ago
    david ojabo
    Football

    David Ojabo Is Flying Up Draft Boards

    Nov 18, 2021
    aidan hutchinson david ojabo
    Football

    Latest NFL Mock Draft Reveals Destinations For Hutchinson, Ojabo

    Nov 18, 2021
    cade mcnamara juwan howard
    Football

    Fan-Led Discussion, Talking Penn State & Maryland, Michigan Basketball's Loss, Mel Tucker's Extension

    Nov 18, 2021