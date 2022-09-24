Michigan vs. Maryland, Predictions, JJ McCarthy In Big Ten Play, Jim Harbaugh

Michigan is sitting at 3-0 and hasn't been challenged, so everyone is anxious to see the Wolverines now that Big Ten play is upon us. Of course, Maryland isn't expected to challenge Michigan much, but Taulia Tagovailoa can sling it, there are athletes at the skill positions and it's a conference game that Mike Locksley and his squad would LOVE to win. All of that creates some intrigue even though U-M is supposed to win comfortably.

So with conference play comes true tests. We all expect to see the starters well beyond halftime and possibly deep into the fourth quarter. If that happens, what will it look like? Everyone is curious about a four-quarter JJ McCarthy stat line and Jesse Minter's defense, that has been absolutely dominant, hasn't been tested yet. What kind of a test will Maryland provide? We'll all see soon enough...