Make Your Pick: Michigan Favored Big Over Maryland

Michigan is favored by a substantial 15.5 points over Maryland despite the matchup having all the makings of a trap game. Michigan is 9-1 with a chance to make the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff with a massive rivalry showdown for all the marbles against Ohio State looming next weekend. Maryland is just 5-5 but there is talent on the Terp roster and the game is in College Park. If Michigan shows up sleepy, it could cost them. Most don't see that happening, including the four of us.

Chris Breiler

Jim Harbaugh has never lost to Maryland as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, and I don’t anticipate that changing this weekend or anytime soon for that matter. Though Michigan has its sights set on bigger and better things, none of that will matter without a road win in College Park - and guys like Aidan Hutchinson know that.

The leadership on this team helps avoid what would otherwise be a risky road game late in the year before a big rivalry matchup. The Wolverines continue to roll.

Michigan 38, Maryland 13

Brandon Brown

I feel like this game is going to look like a lot of Michigan games this year — lots of running, solid defense, efficient drives that eat up some clock and then poof, you look up at the scoreboard late in the game and Michigan is up by three touchdowns or more.

Maryland isn't very good at running the ball and isn't very on good on defense period. That's going to be a problem for the Terps. Whether Blake Corum is back or not, the running game is likely going to work thanks to Hassan Haskins. If Maryland sells out to stop the run and it works at all, Cade McNamara has proven to be effective enough to take what the defense gives him. No matter how Maryland goes about it, I see Michigan being way too much for them.

Michigan 37, Maryland 13

Jacob Cohen

Two words: Trap game. To my eyes, there’s no other way to describe the Wolverines’ matchup this Saturday. No. 6 Michigan will head to College Park, Md. this weekend to take on the Terrapins, and it’s no secret that it will be a tough one to avoid looking past. With Michigan’s all-important battle against the Buckeyes looming one week ahead, one could understand the Wolverines having difficulties paying attention to a Maryland team clamoring for bowl eligibility.

It’s easy to say that the Wolverines have already handled two trap games this season, taking down Northwestern one week before taking on Michigan State and handling Indiana with ease in the one week between matchups against the Spartans and Nittany Lions. There is, however, a clear quality gap between Maryland and both 2-8 Indiana and 3-7 Northwestern. The Terrapins’ quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is among the Big Ten’s most efficient, and he boasts an impressive 310.5 passing yards per game. That sort of offensive production could lead to a much tougher game than expected for Michigan if it does not focus on the task at hand. Past Wolverine squads would have come in slow and appeared distracted, but this team has claimed to be different all year long. And, to this point, I believe them.

Michigan 45, Maryland 24

Josh Taubman

Michigan heads to Maryland and tries to take care of business before their colossal showdown next week with Ohio State. I don’t imagine they’ll have much trouble with the Terrapins. This team is riding high from their season-saving, comeback win over Penn State and they want to keep the good vibes going this week.

This Maryland team has cratered since starting 4-0. They have just one win since September 25 and they’ve been getting beat up by Big Ten competition. Iowa scored 51 against them. Ohio State hung 66. I think Michigan will have similar ease on offense. They’re going to score early and often and cruise to a win.

Something interesting to monitor will be how much the starters play. It’s obviously all hands on deck for the Buckeyes next Saturday, so ensuring the roster is as healthy as possible will be important. I expect a healthy dose of JJ McCarthy and Donavan Edwards in the second half — but this probably won’t make things much easier for the Terrapins defense.

Michigan 49, Maryland 13