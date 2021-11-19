Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan at Maryland

Michigan is now 9-1 and sitting at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. In order to play for a Big Ten title, they need a little help from Ohio State this weekend before hosting the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor next weekend. Before any of that matters, U-M needs to take care of business on the road at Maryland this weekend. Here are some things that very well could happen agains the Terps on Saturday afternoon.

1. Erick All will score another touchdown

It sounds crazy when you say it out loud, but it took Erick All 27 games to find the end zone in a Michigan uniform. That's probably too long for someone Jim Harbaugh once said could be the best tight end to ever play at Michigan, but I digress. Even though he only has one career touchdown, All is a weapon. Over the last three games, he has 19 catches for 196 yards and that first score, which happened to be the massive game-winning touchdown against Penn State. He's obviously coming on, has Cade McNamara's trust and is incredibly talented. He'll find pay dirt again.

2. Cade McNamara will throw at least two touchdowns passes

If All is going to score one touchdown, it shouldn't be that hard for McNamara to find someone else for another score. McNamara has been pretty good as of late throwing 7 touchdown passes over his last three games. That's the best pace he's had all season and he's also throwing it much more than he was at the beginning of the campaign. Michigan should be able to run the ball against Maryland, but Cade will likely put it in the air a decent amount too.

3. Hassan Haskins will hurdle a player

This one is just for fun. Haskins has been a monster over the last two weeks with Blake Corum out, carrying the ball 58 times for 324 yards and a touchdown, so if he's toting the rock that much, he's likely going to go airborne. Haskins has a knack for wiggling through the line, hitting the second level and leaping over smaller DBs who want nothing to do with 220 pounds of angry running.

4. Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo will each record a sack again

I try not to do "layups" for these predictions, but this is starting to feel like one. Hutchinson and Ojabo both have 10 sacks on the season and racked up five together last week against Penn State. The duo has been virtually unblockable all season and both players are now being viewed as top-ten picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Taulia Tagovailoa has good pocket presence and is mobile, but he drops back nearly 40 times per game giving Hutch and King Ja ample opportunities to get after him.

5. Jake Moody will connect on a 40-yard field goal

After not attempting a field goal against Penn State, Jake "The Sledgehammer" Moody will get back on the field and bang one through against the Terps. He's good from just about anywhere on the field, so 40 yards feels pretty safe. Moody has made 21 field goals this year, which means he needs five more to break the all-time record for field goals made in a season (25), set by Remy Hamilton in 1994.