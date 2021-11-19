Know The Enemy: Michigan Can Get Win No. 10 At Maryland

Maryland is 5-5 with all five losses coming to good teams — Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota, Michigan State and Penn State. Michigan is another good team and should hand Maryland loss No. 6.

Ahmed Ghafir covers Maryland football for Inside the Gold and Black and has been doing so for seven years. He's an expert on all things Maryland and really gave some great insight into the roster and expectations for tomorrow's game. His prediction for the contest should make Michigan fans happy and optimistic heading into the weekend.

Team Strength

When they’re on, the Terps’ passing attack can make opposing defenses pay. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has shown strides of progress through conference play despite his top two receivers lost with season-ending injuries. The Terps’ offensive line struggles at times with the pre-snap penalties, but Taulia has been able to push downfield at times thanks to a bigger offensive line this season compared to last. It will be interesting how Maryland’s receivers adapt this weekend with Marcus Fleming now the third wideout lost for the season, but coming into the season, it was known this was a deep room. Former four-star wideout DeaJaun McDougle is one that can help as a downfield threat, slot receiver Nick DeGennaro has drawn praise in practice after bouncing back from a broken hand, while veteran Carlos Carriere has shown he can step up when called upon after posting his first career 100-yard game in the win over Indiana. And this is all to mention Maryland’s top available receiver, former five-star Rakim Jarrett, who the Terps will find all types of ways to get him the ball. If Maryland wants to make it a contest on Saturday, the passing game will have to sniff out the big plays against an astute Wolverine secondary.

Team Weakness

The passing game has had to step up because the run game has not been up to par this season. Veteran Tayon Fleet-Davis was the expected leader out of the room heading into the season, but one could make the argument that it’s former walk-on Challen Faamatau who has looked best through this week. Faamatau suffered a season-ending injury in the Penn State loss, though, now paving the way for former four-star and Michigan native Peny Boone. A pair of freshmen in Roman Hemby and Colby McDonald could also be in line for action this weekend, but it’s clear the unit lacks a player that can make the home run play.

Three Players To Know

QB Taulia Tagovailoa, No. 3

Taulia isn’t getting as much buzz for a record-breaking season as he should be. Heading into this weekend, Tagovailoa sits third in program history for the single-season record in completions (268), passing yards (3,015), and passing touchdowns (20) and sits ninth all-time in career completions (343), career passing yards (4,116), and career touchdowns (27). Tagovailoa has shown flashes of improved awareness, pocket presence, progression, using his mobility to extend plays. I do believe at this point in the season, Tagovailoa has shown his five interception performance against Iowa was the extreme outlier, but he’s shown that he’s still prone to the costly mistakes, evidenced a week ago with the redzone interception. He’s the quiet, yet undoubted locker room leader for this team and it shows on Saturdays.

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, No. 9

No player may have benefitted from the receiver injuries more that Chigoziem Okonkwo, who has raked in the targets. Through the last two games, Okonkwo has amassed 20 catches for 197 yards for the most receptions in consecutive weeks since Vernon Davis accomplished the feat back in 2005. I think Okonkwo will garner significant attention from Michigan’s secondary because he’s a mismatch in space against a linebacker.

DL Sam Okuayinonu, No. 97

The player that’s benefited most from the extra COVID season is Okuayinonu, who has now started in 14 consecutive games and tallied 92 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and a team-leading six sacks. ‘Sam O’ benefits off the edge with Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Ami Finau, and Greg Rose inside but the veteran will have a tough matchup going against Michigan’s tackles. He’s found ways to disrupt the play at the line of scrimmage and the front seven will need him to slow down Michigan’s rushing attack.

Game Overview/Prediction

I wonder if Maryland has the firepower to matchup for 60 minutes and when the Terps have the ball, Michigan’s front seven poses a big threat. Michigan, on the other hand, brings in one of the best offensive lines in the country to College Park and I wonder just how effective the Terps’ front seven can be. I think Michigan covers the spread on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan 31, Maryland 13