This Can Never Happen Again

What occurred on Saturday night following Michigan's win over Michigan State went far beyond a sports rivalry and the consequences should be severe.

At this point, we've all seen the same disturbing videos that emerged following No. 4 Michigan's dominant win over Michigan State.

While local law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference continue to review the details of what occurred in the tunnel at the conclusion of Saturday night's game, the overarching reality is that several members of the Michigan State Football program - both players and coaches - should pay a heavy price for their actions. 

While fans and analysts continue to debate over who's responsible for what, the videos pretty much tell you everything you need to know. Regardless of what spurred it on, an altercation occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium and several Michigan State Spartans were caught on video engaging in criminal activity. That's a fact. 

On Tuesday, Tom Mars - an accomplished trial lawyer and nationally recognized advocate in collegiate sports - announced that he was representing one of the Michigan players assaulted on Saturday. 

"When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won't suffice," Mars' statement read. "There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct. Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries, severe consequences will deter others who think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist. I've got news for the MSU players that did this to Gemon. They are going to feel the full wrath of the law."

Mars is correct, those who are responsible for the injuries to Gemon Green should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Mars is also correct that the consequences should be severe enough to deter any other player or coach who might consider engaging in this type of conduct moving forward. 

