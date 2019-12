Name: Aaron Lewis

Position: Defensive End

High School: Williamston

Hometown: Williamston, NJ

Height/Weight: 6-5/235

247 Composite Ranking: 3-Star, No. 459 ranked prospect and the No. 20 ranked DE nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: He's not nearly as highly-rated a recruit, but it's tough not to look at his body type and where his skill-set projects and at least consider comparing him to a smaller Chris Wormley.