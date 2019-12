Name: Andre Seldon

Position: Cornerback

High School: Belleville

Hometown: Belleville, MI

Height/Weight: 5-8/154

247 Composite Ranking: 4-Star, No. 233 ranked prospect and the No. 16 ranked CB nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: This is Michigan's first attempt to identify a true nickle corner. He's short, but is pretty jacked up and has excellent quickness. Terry Richardson is probably the closest comparison, but Seldon has better innate cover skills.