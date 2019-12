Name: Cornell Wheeler

Position: Inside Linebacker

High School: West Bloomfield

Hometown: West Bloomfield, Michigan

Height/Weight: 6-1/220

247 Composite Ranking: 3-Star, No. 458 ranked prospect and the No. 18 ranked ILB nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: Tackling machine who runs better than you'd think just looking at him. If I could go a little further back in the day, think Victor Hobson.