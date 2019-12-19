Meet Dan Villari

Name: Dan Villari

Position: Quarterback

High School: Plainedge

Hometown: Massapequa, NY

Height/Weight: 6-4/215

247 Composite Ranking: 3-star prospect, No. 1241 overall, and the 14th-best prospect from New York.

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: He's not quite as tall, but John Navarre came out of Cudahy, Wisconsin, with a population even smaller than Villari's. Navarre was the rare defensive end/quarterback in high school, so he also arrived at Michigan a raw quarterback prospect. And then he went on to rewrite the Michigan record books and win the school's last outright Big Ten title.