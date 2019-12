Name: Jaylen Harrell

Position: Defensive End

High School: Berkeley Prep

Hometown: Tampa, FL

Height/Weight: 6-4/235

247 Composite Ranking: 4-Star, No. 302 ranked prospect and the No. 12 ranked DE nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: The obvious choice is Josh Uche. Similar body types, and both hail from the same state. Michigan can only hope he becomes that kind of a menace coming off the edge.