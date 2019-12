Name: Osman Savage

Position: Outside Linebacker

High School: St. Frances Academy

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Height/Weight: 6-2/225

247 Composite Ranking: 4-Star, No. 308 ranked prospect and the No. 21 ranked OLB nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: He's a slightly bigger version of Khaleke Hudson. See that as runs well and high-energy. But he's probably more of a true linebacker than Khaleke is.