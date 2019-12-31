Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Memo To Chris Partridge: Just Say No

Steve Deace

Late Monday night, this news broke courtesy of Tom VanHaaren at ESPN:

Somebody trying to woo Michigan's recruiting maestro, particularly the SEC, has become a perennial event. And it's deserved, for Partridge's success on the recruiting trail has been well-documented. He has been the best recruiter Michigan has had in the Jim Harbaugh era. 

However, if Partridge is as wily as he appears, he's going to just say no to this one for two reasons. 

The first reason is obvious: Lane Kiffin, who will throw you under the bus to save his own tuchus faster than you can say "Joey Freshwater." There is a college football graveyard filled with the remains of those who chose to put their futures/fates in his hands. 

The second reason is the division. The SEC West, like the Big Ten East Michigan currently resides, has chewed up and spit out many a veteran defensive coordinator. Under Kiffin, who is exclusively an offensive guy, you're going to essentially be a co-head coach as the defensive coordinator. The spotlight will be on you for sure, and you're expendable. To go from safeties coach to first time D.C. up against Alabama's talent, Joe Brady's mad scientist, and Jimbo Fisher's proven resume every season -- and that's just for starters -- is a herculean task. 

Partridge has earned the acclaim, and a promotion up the coaching ranks at Michigan or somewhere else. But if I were in his ear, this is not the somewhere else he's looking for. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/30/19

Steve Deace

I strip my soul bare in this video, that's a little bit longer than most. But that's what it takes to explain why I'm a frustrated Michigan football fananalyst.

Listen: Discussing Dan Dierdorf's Surprising Comments Surrounding Michigan's Bowl Game

Brandon Brown

When a quintessential Michigan Man declares a moral victory as a positive heading into the offseason, you've got a problem.

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Here are several things I see happening when Michigan takes on Alabama.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/31/19

Steve Deace

My analysis/prediction for the Citrus Bowl. Here are the three things Michigan needs to do to pull off its biggest bowl upset win in recent memory.

Michigan A Major Player For Stanford Grad Transfer Michael Williams

Brandon Brown

Michigan is thin at defensive tackle so landing Michael Williams would really help bolster the depth.

Video: Catching Up With Cameron McGrone And Joe Milton In Orlando

Brandon Brown

Redshirt freshmen Cameron McGrone and Joe Milton stopped by to talk with the media on Monday morning while at an amusement park.

Questions We're Asking: Is A Close Bowl Loss Good Enough For Michigan?

MichaelSpath

In this week's Sunday column, we look ahead to the Michigan bowl game, talk Don Brown and preview next weekend's hoops showdown with Michigan State.

Michigan Football Hopes Decade To Forget Doesn't Repeat

MichaelSpath

As we prepare to flip the calendar into a new decade of Michigan football, one is left hoping, praying that better days lie ahead after the program's worst 10-year span in school history.

Video: Ben Bredeson On Alabama's Defensive Line

Brandon Brown

Ben Bredeson knows that Alabama will provide perhaps the toughest challenge of any team this year.

Video: Josh Gattis Talks Alabama Defense

Brandon Brown

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis knows that he'll have his hands full against Alabama's defense.