Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/12/20

Steve Deace

Does suspending spring football recruiting over Corona Virus fears put Michigan at a competitive disadvantage? It depends on what everyone else does. 

Of course, we here at Wolverine Digest are assuming if you're coming here you want University of Michigan sports news. We are not discussing this topic because we think football recruiting should be prioritized over public and personal safety. But we are assuming you already know that, are seeking sources of information that specialize in those areas, and thus are here because you also want to know how Corona Virus competitively impacts the Wolverines.  

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section. 

Football

University Of Michigan Cancels Spring Game, Other Events

Michigan football has cancelled its annual spring game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brandon Brown

20 For 20: Will Zach Charbonnet Progress Or Regress?

Zach Charbonnet burst onto the scene as a freshman but some developments make me curious about his role as a sophomore.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard On Franz Wagner's Development, Role Moving Forward

Freshman Franz Wagner has been on a hot streak and will need to maintain it for Michigan to succeed.

Brandon Brown

Don Brown Talks The Secondary

Don Brown seems very high on his secondary players.

Brandon Brown

Devin Gil To Transfer, Looking At Linebacker Depth

Devin Gil has announced that he will finish his collegiate career elsewhere. What's it mean for Michigan's linebacker rotation?

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Why His Team Is Well Equipped For Quick Turnarounds

Michigan did very well earlier this year in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and Juwan Howard things his team can find success again in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/11/20

For the first time since it entered the Big Ten, I'm urging Michigan to follow in Nebraska's footsteps on something. Here's why.

Steve Deace

Video: Jon Teske Talks Big Ten Tournament, Facing Nation's Best Bigs Night After Night

Jon Teske is getting ready for one last Big Ten Tournament.

Brandon Brown

Video: Zavier Simpson Talks Taking Leadership To Another Level During Tourney Time, More

Zavier Simpson is Michigan's unquestioned leader and he plans to take it up a notch during tournament time.

Brandon Brown

Video: Michigan Podcast Previews Spring Football

This week's episode previews Michigan spring football, and confronts our first recorded case of Harbaugh Derangement Syndrome.

Steve Deace

