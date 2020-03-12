Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/12/20

Does suspending spring football recruiting over Corona Virus fears put Michigan at a competitive disadvantage? It depends on what everyone else does.

Of course, we here at Wolverine Digest are assuming if you're coming here you want University of Michigan sports news. We are not discussing this topic because we think football recruiting should be prioritized over public and personal safety. But we are assuming you already know that, are seeking sources of information that specialize in those areas, and thus are here because you also want to know how Corona Virus competitively impacts the Wolverines.

