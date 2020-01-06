Brian Lewerke: The Latest Example Self-Awareness Is Dead

To paraphrase Abraham Lincoln: better to be merely thought of as a fool, then to log on to Twitter and confirm it for everybody.

If only former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke would've heeded such sage advice. He would've spared himself further ridicule. But then again, when you've been battered the way Lewerke was by Michigan these past two years, you're not always thinking straight.

After the Spartans drubbed Michigan in basketball at the Breslin Center on Sunday -- and all credit to Cassius Winston for doing it again -- Michigan State's master of check downs on third and long (when he's not running for his life) decided to tweet the following for reasons only Allah knows:

And yes, that's really him. Take note of the blue check mark there verifying it so.

The same Brian Lewerke who posted a robust 5.2 QBR in the 2018 Michigan-Michigan State game. That's right -- 5.2. One more time, 5.2.

Now, to be fair to Brian, he did improve to a 47.7 QBR in this year's beatdown loss to Michigan. So he went from subhuman to just plain bad. Progress!

When I was a kid, we knew to shut our mouths when we got our arses kicked, for fear it could happen again. But now at my age, I have more empathy for the likes of Mr. Lewerke. For when we're frustrated by unmet expectations it's difficult not to live vicariously through others.