Michigan fans don't want to hear it, but the Wolverines are pretty unanimously viewed as the fourth- or fifth-best team in the Big Ten heading into the 2020 season.

Ohio State is obviously at the top, followed by Penn State and Wisconsin, who both beat U-M last year on their home field, and then Michigan, along with Minnesota, which is coming off an 11-2 season. In fact, the Gophers have the same odds as Michigan to win the Big Ten at 16-1 per Brett McMurphy who cited SuperBookUSA's odd's.

Frankly, that's unacceptable, and while that sounds like a shot at Jim Harbaugh, I'm sure he'd say the same thing.

Harbaugh is heading into year six at Michigan and they have as good a shot to win the Big Ten as Minnesota? Really?

PJ Fleck is entering year four at Minnesota and is coming off an 11-win season. They didn't exactly play a gauntlet of a schedule last year, but they did beat Penn State and Auburn. I also understand that playing in the West is much easier than playing in the East, but it's Minnesota. I'm not trying to knock Minnesota as a school or program, but they aren't on the same level as Michigan in terms of tradition, facilities, national brand or recruiting resources. Yet there they are, with the same 16-1 odds as Michigan to win the Big Ten title.

We'll find out if Michigan is getting disrespected by the national media in a hurry this year. The Wolverines take on Washington in Seattle in the season opener and will host Wisconsin and Penn State in back-to-back weeks to open Big Ten play. The game against Washington is a great way to see where the program is to start the season, but those two conference games will be true litmus tests when it comes to this odds argument. You won't get too many people arguing that U-M should be ahead of the Badgers or Nittany Lions right now given how the games played out last year, but U-M could very well end up being the favorite since the games are in Ann Arbor.

The Minnesota deal on the other hand...

I know the game is on the road, but Michigan has got to win games like that in conference. Only Ohio State and Penn State are recruiting as good or better than Michigan, so losing to anyone else is simply unacceptable. Jim Harbaugh was brought to U-M to tangle with the big boys and he's just not doing it. No disrespect to the Gophers or PJ Fleck, but they're not a big boy.

But that's why Fleck has been one of the hottest coaching commodities in the country. He turns teams into winners. He beats teams he has no business beating. That's what great coaches do. They close the gap. They identify a few key players to bring the talent level up, create unique schemes that nullify talent discrepancies and they motivate in a way that makes average players good and good players great.

People thought Jim Harbaugh was that guy when he was hired at Michigan but so far, he hasn't been. Michigan is starting at a higher baseline than most schools, so doing the things I just listed at a place like Michigan makes them elite. Winning eight or nine games is the floor. Harbaugh was supposed to take that to 11 or 12 wins year in and year out with occasional Ws against Ohio State and appearances in the Big Ten title game. The Wolverines are supposed to beat the Marylands, Minnesotas, Rutgers, Purdues and Illinois of the world, but what about Ohio State? Alabama? Clemson? Michigan isn't in the same discussion as those teams.

Instead, experts see U-M battling it out with Minnesota for a conference championship. In year six.

Minnesota.