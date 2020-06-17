WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan's 2020 National Title Odds

Brandon Brown

The Michigan Wolverines are searching for their first national championship since 1997. After the bowl games that year, the AP poll awarded the national championship to Michigan, and the USA Today/ESPN Coaches Poll awarded the national championship to Nebraska. Before that, Michigan hasn't won a title since 1948. 

According to VegasInsider.com, Michigan has 66/1 odds to win this year's national championship. Those odds put Michigan at No. 16 in the country and behind fellow Big Ten members Ohio State, who is tied with Clemson with the best odds at 5/2, and Penn State and Wisconsin, who both have 50/1 odds. 

Screen Shot 2020-06-17 at 1.35.14 PM
Michigan comes in at No. 16 among college football's contenders. Above are the odds for the top 25 teams in the country.

Heading into year six of the Jim Harbaugh era, Michigan is still a long shot to win a title. When Harbaugh was hired, many thought that he'd eventually have Michigan competing for titles but so far, he hasn't really been that close. He obviously hasn't beaten Ohio State, which in turn has resulted in no Big Ten titles either.

Coming off a 9-4 season in 2019, Michigan will be looking to take that next step in competing with Ohio State. It all starts with finding a starting quarterback and solidifying an offensive line that lost four starters to the NFL Draft. Michigan is going to be pretty young in 2020, but should be quite talented and maybe as fast as any team Harbaugh has fielded. If the Wolverines can get by Washington on the road and take care of Wisconsin and Penn State at home, the regular season finale against Ohio State in Columbus could be for all the marbles.

Do you agree with Michigan's 2020 national championship odds? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/17/20

The timing of Michigan facing the most disconnected offseason in college football history, right after Ambry Thomas called out the lack of accountability within the program, is noteworthy.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Michigan 'At The Top' For 2022 Safety Kaleb Purdy

After an enjoyable visit in January followed by a Michigan offer shortly thereafter, 2022 safety Kaleb Purdy says that Michigan is a program he is highly interested in.

Eric Rutter

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Josh Ross In 2020

After missing much of 2019 due to injury, Josh Ross is expected to be a major part of Don Brown's defense in 2020.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Commit Jaydon Hood Shining On And Off The Field

It is difficult to find a prospect who is more talented and more kind-hearted than U-M linebacker commit Jaydon Hood.

Eric Rutter

by

Motorcityfanman

Michigan Target Film Study: Thomas Cole

Shortly after offering 2021 offensive tackle Thomas Cole, Michigan wound up in his top five, and the three-star prospect offers an intriguing combination of size and athleticism as a bookend tackle.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/16/20

With the pandemic separating players and coaches all offseason, and the current political unrest seeping into programs, the strength of each team's culture will likely determine its season.

Steve Deace

by

allaguess

Rueben Riley Weighs In On "Buckeye Pledge"

Ohio State is asking its student athletes sign a "Buckeye Pledge" upon returning to campus.

Brandon Brown

Gabe Powers Talks Michigan Offer, Praises Don Brown

In the 2022 class, Gabe Powers is one of the quickest outside linebackers in the country, and he already holds a Michigan offer. See what the top 50 recruit had to say about his visit to Michigan last season.

Eric Rutter

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Dylan McCaffrey In 2020

Dylan McCaffrey is working hard to be Michigan's starting quarterback.

Brandon Brown

2022 Four-Star Safety Kamari Ramsey Excited By Offer From 'Powerhouse' Michigan

So far, Michigan has only offered 12 safeties in the 2022 class, but Kamari Ramsey is one of them. Ramsey discussed his interest in the Wolverines while also sharing details of his upcoming season.

Eric Rutter