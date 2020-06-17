Michigan's 2020 National Title Odds

The Michigan Wolverines are searching for their first national championship since 1997. After the bowl games that year, the AP poll awarded the national championship to Michigan, and the USA Today/ESPN Coaches Poll awarded the national championship to Nebraska. Before that, Michigan hasn't won a title since 1948.

According to VegasInsider.com, Michigan has 66/1 odds to win this year's national championship. Those odds put Michigan at No. 16 in the country and behind fellow Big Ten members Ohio State, who is tied with Clemson with the best odds at 5/2, and Penn State and Wisconsin, who both have 50/1 odds.

Michigan comes in at No. 16 among college football's contenders. Above are the odds for the top 25 teams in the country.

Heading into year six of the Jim Harbaugh era, Michigan is still a long shot to win a title. When Harbaugh was hired, many thought that he'd eventually have Michigan competing for titles but so far, he hasn't really been that close. He obviously hasn't beaten Ohio State, which in turn has resulted in no Big Ten titles either.

Coming off a 9-4 season in 2019, Michigan will be looking to take that next step in competing with Ohio State. It all starts with finding a starting quarterback and solidifying an offensive line that lost four starters to the NFL Draft. Michigan is going to be pretty young in 2020, but should be quite talented and maybe as fast as any team Harbaugh has fielded. If the Wolverines can get by Washington on the road and take care of Wisconsin and Penn State at home, the regular season finale against Ohio State in Columbus could be for all the marbles.

Do you agree with Michigan's 2020 national championship odds? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!