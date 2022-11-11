Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Nebraska

Michigan is rolling and Nebraska, frankly, is not. As the Wolverines march toward 10-0, a massive showdown with Ohio State and a chance at playing for a Big Ten title and in the College Football Playoff again, Nebraska is just trying to figure out how to stop a losing streak and find a new coach. Michigan is expected to win by more than four touchdowns and should be able to get there by doing what they do — running the ball and playing solid defense.

Chris Breiler

No. 3 Michigan (9-0) is riding high after another convincing win, this time on the road in Piscataway where the Wolverines outscored the Scarlet Knights by a score of 38-0 in the second half.

Nebraska (3-6), on the other hand, is currently on a three-game losing streak and will be without its starting QB for this weekend's matchup in Ann Arbor.

While it's possible we could see another slow start from the Wolverines that keeps things closer than necessary at the half, Michigan's whopping 100-3 second half scoring advantagr over the last four weeks should give fans a lot of confidence about the final results on Saturday.

Michigan 48, Nebraska 9

Brandon Brown

This one has the potential to get ugly. Nebraska isn't typically good at anything on offense on its best day and this weekend they'll be down their starting quarterback. On the other side of the ball, they really struggle against the run. That all plays right into what Michigan wants to do and should result in another big day for Jesse Minter's defense, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.

Husker interim head coach Mickey Joseph is obviously up against it after taking over just a few weeks into the season in the wake of Scott Frost's firing and this week it'll be the toughest it has been. Starting quarterback Casey Thompson is dealing with an arm injury and has been ruled out for the game and a new starter hasn't been officially named. It'll either be Chubba Purdy or Logan Smothers, but it likely doesn't matter. Michigan's defense should feast and the offense should march up and down the field.

Michigan 52, Nebraska 10