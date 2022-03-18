Skip to main content

Did Jim Harbaugh Just Create A New Bowl Game?

During an interview on Friday, Harbaugh was seen holding up a sheet of paper with his signature on it - declaring a new bowl game.

Former Michigan Wolverine Taylor Lewan and co-host Will Compton took their 'Bussin' With The Boy's' podcast on the road recently, making stops at various college campuses over the summer. On Friday, the tour stopped in Ann Arbor where Lewan had the opportunity to sit and talk with head coach Jim Harbaugh. 

Following the interview, photos emerged on twitter showing Harbaugh holding a piece of paper with his signature on it - agreeing to make the Michigan vs Nebraska game the 'Bussin' Bowl'. 

Though I'm not sure if that piece of paper constitutes an official document, it's an interesting development given that their previous stop was at the University of Nebraska. During an interview with Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost, Harbaugh became the topic of conversation. 

The Cornhuskers travel to Ann Arbor in 2022 for a matchup with the Wolverines in the Big House on Nov. 12.

