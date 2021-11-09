Revisiting Indiana Game, Previewing Penn State, Jim Harbaugh On Monday, David Ojabo

In a rare occurrence, we're talking about three different opponents at the same time — Michigan State and the officiating, Saturday's win over Indiana and the upcoming game against Penn State.

Even though the game against Michigan State was more than a week ago, people are still talking about the officials and apparent missed calls. Jim Harbaugh was asked about the Big Ten's review of some of those calls and he addressed all of that earlier today.

We also talk about the win over Indiana and several things to keep an eye out for this week and this weekend as the Wolverines prepare for the big matchup against Penn State. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.