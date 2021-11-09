Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Revisiting Indiana Game, Previewing Penn State, Jim Harbaugh On Monday, David Ojabo

    In a rare occurrence, we're talking about three different opponents at the same time — Michigan State and the officiating, Saturday's win over Indiana and the upcoming game against Penn State.
    Author:

    Even though the game against Michigan State was more than a week ago, people are still talking about the officials and apparent missed calls. Jim Harbaugh was asked about the Big Ten's review of some of those calls and he addressed all of that earlier today.

    We also talk about the win over Indiana and several things to keep an eye out for this week and this weekend as the Wolverines prepare for the big matchup against Penn State. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

    Read More

    mel tucker jim harbaugh
    Football

    Revisiting Indiana Game, Previewing Penn State, Jim Harbaugh On Monday, David Ojabo

    42 seconds ago
    jim harbaugh
    Football

    The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Nov. 8, 2021

    8 hours ago
    hassan haskins
    Football

    ESPN Analyst Has Michigan Knocking On Doorstep Of College Football Playoff

    13 hours ago
    jim harbaugh
    Football

    Trends, Stats And Grades From The Indiana Game

    23 hours ago
    hassan haskins
    Football

    Two Up/Two Down: Michigan Grinds Out Win No. 8 Against Indiana

    Nov 6, 2021
    jj mccarthy cade mcnamara
    Football

    The November Math Is Starting To Add Up For Michigan

    Nov 6, 2021
    tom allen jim harbaugh
    Football

    Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Indiana

    Nov 6, 2021
    micah mcfadden indiana
    Football

    Make Your Pick: Probably Michigan, But By How Much?

    Nov 6, 2021