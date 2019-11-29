Wolverine Digest
Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/29/19

Steve Deace

Saturday will be a good day for Michigan if the Wolverines do these three things against Ohio State.

 What are your keys to the game? Let us know in the comments section and Go Blue!

No. 1-2
Benzer
Benzer

Steve I hope your Right...Protect Shea...use our Wr’s height and keep Fields from burning us with his legs and it will be a historic day in AA.

Ranmanb4u
Ranmanb4u

I agree Steve, it just feels different this year Michigan wins and sets up for a special 2020 season.

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Ohio State

Brandon Brown
People are getting more and more excited for The Game. Here are some things I see happening.

Video & Analysis: Kwity Paye On Containing Justin Fields, Being A Smart Defender

Brandon Brown
Ohio State's Justin Fields can be a handful but Michigan has a few defenders who are a problem as well, including Kwity Paye.

Statement Made

Steve Deace
It didn't take long for Michigan to get its first statement win of the Juwan Howard era.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/28/19

Steve Deace
A simple question with an obvious answer: if Michigan had played Ohio State's schedule, what would it's record be? 10-1 at absolute worst, that's what.

Video: Shea Patterson Talks Buckeye Defense, Chase Young

Brandon Brown
Shea Patterson is going to have his hands full on Saturday and he knows it.

Opinion Roundtable: What Aspect Of Ohio State's Team Is The Biggest Concern?

Brandon Brown
Ohio State is the No. 1 team in the country so there are obviously a lot of things to be worried about when facing the Buckeyes.

Five Takeaways: Looking Closely At Michigan's Impressive Win Over North Carolina

Brandon Brown
Michigan is still rolling after a second-round win over North Carolina in the Bahamas.

Listen: Michigan OL Analyst Shares How To Block Chase Young

MichaelSpath
Former Michigan offensive lineman Rueben Riley started 20 games at right tackle during his career from 2003-06, and he discusses a plan of attack for the Wolverines as they try to block Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Michigan Football Chatter THE Game Week

MichaelSpath
The Michigan-Ohio State game is almost here and we've been collecting some thoughts from our sources and insiders. Read what they have to say about the Wolverines and their expectations for THE Game.

Top 5 Most Thankful Michigan Moments

Steve Deace
My top 5 Michigan moments I'm most thankful for in 2019.