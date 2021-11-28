Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Footage Shows Wolverines Bullying Buckeyes All Afternoon

    After nearly two decades of pain and misery suffered at the hands of Ohio State, the Michigan Wolverines flipped the script and pushed around the Buckeyes for a full 60 minutes.
    It was a thing of beauty - assuming you're a Michigan Football fan. Not only did the Wolverines emerge victorious over the Buckeyes on Saturday, they did so in convincing fashion. In route to a 42-27 victory, Michigan took the lead from the very beginning and never looked back.

    Perhaps what was equally as impressive was the aggressiveness the Wolverines displayed throughout the entire afternoon. Whether on the football field or in the tunnel, the Wolverines were committed to making the Buckeyes feel unwelcome in Ann Arbor - and boy did they ever.

    While edge-rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo kept CJ Stroud uncomfortable all afternoon, the Michigan offense was even more dominant - starting with Hassan Haskins. The 6-1, 220-pound workhorse became the first running back in UM history to rush for five touchdowns against Ohio State, spurred on by an offensive line that simply wouldn't take "no" for an answer.

    It was a completely dominant afternoon by the Michigan Wolverines, as evidenced by the video footage below. Enjoy!

