Make A Choice: Beat Ohio State Or Win Big Ten Title

Brandon Brown

Michigan has only beaten Ohio State once in 16 tries and hasn't won a Big Ten title since 2004. If you could have one, and only one, of those things change this year, which would you choose?

Both would check a massive box on Jim Harbaugh's resumé, but which one would be the bigger deal? Which one would do more for the program? Which one would have more of a short term impact? What about long term?

All of those questions are valid and really make you wonder. So which would you choose?

Josh Gattis, Michigan Coaches Working Through Social Distancing

Josh Gattis explained how he and his colleagues are working through the stay-at-home order.

Brandon Brown

Michigan 2021 Recruiting Class Fantasy Draft: Defensive Edition

With four commits on defense already, Michigan is looking to stockpile talented prospects at each position.

Eric Rutter

Jalen Mayfield Receiving Early Buzz As A High Draft Pick

Rising redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayfield is already popping up on draft boards.

Brandon Brown

5 Predictions For The Michigan Football Season

It's Michael Spath's turn to offer five predictions for 2020, including who starts at quarterback and what happens to the Washington game.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 1 — Daxton Hill

Daxton Hill could and should explode onto the scene in year two.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/04/20

There's going to be college football this fall, the SEC will make sure of that. But what about the Big Ten? Its signalling it's a go this fall as well, but Michigan & Ohio State's marquee non-conference games could be in some peril.

Steve Deace

Recruiting Roundup: Will Latu Announces Final Group Plus 2022 Class Offers

Sunday was a busy day for Michigan as 2021 four-star Will Latu named U-M to his top group, and two 2022 prospects landed offers.

Eric Rutter

Report: Shea Patterson Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, per Tom Pelissero.

Brandon Brown

Cormac

5 Predictions For The 2020 Michigan Football Season

With the Wolverines scheduled to take the gridiron again 125 days from now, let's gaze into the crystal ball and forecast what we may or may not see.

Steve Deace

Bearcat_19

Michigan Setting Up For Strong 2021 Finish At Linebacker

Michigan currently has a top 10 recruiting class in the country, and the Wolverines should see that ranking climb if they can close on a couple more linebacker for 2021.

Eric Rutter