Jim Harbaugh made some waves yesterday when he released a letter proposing several new rules that would affect college and professional football. Harbaugh has always been a pretty forward thinker and yesterday's open letter proved that once again.

Harbaugh joined Jon Jansen on the In The Trenches podcast earlier today to explain why he felt the need to write the letter.

"Many young men and their families perceive college football as preventing them from earning a living as a professional football player and that’s not unreasonable. That’s not an unreasonable perception given the rules that are currently in place," Harbaugh said. "The idea of the letter was to write it from the perspective of the student athletes and their families and what’s best for them. What’s best for them is to make decisions for themselves, but also put them in a position where it can be a win-win-win for student athletes and their families. They are the party and parties that are most affected in football."

As someone who is the son of a coach, a former college and professional standout and now a major college coach, Harbaugh has seen it all in terms of rules and regulations surrounding student athletes. He know what the young men and their families need and he's not afraid to say why it's not perfect right now.

"Think of it this way, Jon," Harbaugh started to Jansen. "There’s a lot of rules around football and when those rules get made, it seems like the ones making the rules are the ones that get to have their cake and eat it too. I’ve been in college football, pro football — the way the rules are set up is great for the NFL. The rules are such where they get to have their cake and eat it too. The rules for colleges, they have their cake and eat it too. I wanted to put a proposal together that lets the student athletes and their families be the ones that have their cake and eat it too."

Jansen also asked Harbaugh about the timing of the letter. Why was yesterday the right day for releasing something like that?

"To have a discussion about it," Harbaugh replied. "There’s a lot of smart people and with COVID-19 and what’s going on right now, people have time to think about these things and plan long term. That’s what I’m excited about. I hope that it generates some discussion and welcomes that. I want it to be talked about and let all concerned parties weigh in on it and give their opinion.

"The people that care about intercollegiate football, like we do here, those that care about student athletes and their families, let’s have a discussion. We’ve got the time to do it right now."