Unhappy  Valley: No. 6 Michigan Defeats Penn State, Keeps Championship Hopes Alive

The Michigan Wolverines notched a big time road win against Penn State on Saturday, improving to 9-1 on the season.

After a relatively slow start to Saturday afternoon in Happy Valley, the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines pulled away from Penn State en route to a 21-17 win.

Offensively, the Wolverines were led by running back Hassan Haskins who finished the afternoon with 132 yards on 27 carries. Roman Wilson added three receptions for 31 yards and two touchdowns, a season high for Wilson.

Defensively, Michigan was once again led by edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Hutchinson notched a career high three sacks, while Ojabo added two. That puts both men at 10 sacks on the season - the Michigan single season sack record is 12.

Up next for Michigan is another road trip to the east coast, this time for a matchup with 5-4 Maryland (2-4 in conference play).