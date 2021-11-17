Trends, Stats And Grades From The Penn State Game

It was a back and forth game in State College on Saturday and Michigan came away with a big win.

Michigan is now 9-1 after beating Penn State in State College on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines had a lead, and then lost it, and then made some huge plays that led to a huge win. When looking back at the game through the Pro Football Focus lens, a few things stand out.

Hassan Haskins is officially a beast

Haskins has been outstanding in Blake Corum's absence over the last two games. On Saturday, Haskins carried the ball 31 times for 156 yards, 104 of which came after contact. His longest run was just 17 yards, which speaks to how he just grinded out important, hard yards all day long. He picked up 12 first downs on the day and leads the entire country with 70 first down runs on the season. He was on the field for 70 of 72 snaps against the Nittany Lions, which is essentially unheard of for running backs these days.

Defensive mainstays

Against Penn State, Michigan's defense was on the field for 86 snaps. DJ Turner, Daxton Hill, Vincent Gray, Josh Ross and Brad Hawkins each played every single snap. That's fantastic continuity on a defense, especially in the secondary.

Major defensive shake up

The one change back there was at safety. Normal starter RJ Moten only played one snap, while true freshman Rod Moore got the start and played 64 snaps in the game. Moore acquitted himself well, particularly as a pass rusher. He didn't blitz much, but according to Pro Football Focus, he was very effective when he did. It's also encouraging to see how differently he was used. He played 32 snaps as a true free safety, 19 as a box safety and 12 as a nickel corner. That is really encouraging for his future and development.

Cade McNamara vs. Sean Clifford

This isn't a throw-by-throw, stat breakdown of the two. Instead, it's more of a look at what they both dealt with during the game and really, in McNamara's case, all season long. Clifford was sacked twice in the first minute of the game and seven times over the course of the entire contest. McNamara, on the other hand, has been sacked just five times all season. The amount of time McNamara has to throw, which turns into comfortability, has allowed him to remain accurate through most games and is a big reason why he was able to find Erick All on the game-winning throw against the Nittany Lions.

Props to Michigan's offensive line for protecting McNamara and Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo for making Clifford's day miserable.

True Freshmen

Donovan Edwards and Andrel Anthony were the only true freshman to play on offense. Edwards logged just five snaps, wh. On defense, Junior Colson and Rod Moore both played a lot, logging 68 and 64 snaps respectively.

Highest-graded Wolverines

Offense

Michigan offensive guard Trevor Keegan received the highest grade from PFF with a 77.7. He was very consistent as a blocker overall, earning a 78.2 grade as a run blocker and a 76.7 grade as a pass blocker.

Defense

On defense, it was David Ojabo. The fast-rising pass rusher earned a 79.5 overall grade on the day and was particularly good rushing the quarterback with an 81.5 grade. He wasn't as good against the run but was solid as a tackler when in the right place at the right time.