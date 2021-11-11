Know The Enemy: Michigan Can Keep Marching Towards Indy With Win Over Penn State

Penn State has had an up-and-down year that includes an inexplicable loss to Illinois in NINE overtimes. Two weeks ago, the Nittany Lions played Ohio State tough in Columbus and then beat up on Maryland last week. Now, it's all about hosting the Wolverines this Saturday.

Mark Wogenrich covers Penn State football at All Penn State and has been doing so for around 20 years. He's an expert on all things PSU and did a great job breaking down the team. His prediction for the game should make Michigan fans happy and optimistic heading into the weekend.

Team Strength

Defense and Jahan Dotson. Penn State leans on the “don’t break” component of everyone’s favorite defensive cliche and makes it work. The Lions have allowed just 14 touchdowns, second only to Georgia nationally, and no opposing offense has scored more than two touchdowns in a game. The back seven understands that they can give up yards and still make shutdown plays. Penn State leads all Power 5 teams with 12 red-zone stops. In particular, this might be the best Penn State secondary in school history. All four starters are NFL-caliber, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety Jaquan Brisker are high-round picks, and nickelback Daequan Hardy is tied for the team lead with 6 PBUs. Dotson, meanwhile, is putting together one of the great receiving seasons in Penn State history. He has 71 catches and could challenge Allen Robinson’s single-season record (97). Michigan might want to rethink some of its man-coverage strategies against Dotson.

Team Weakness

There is no run game. None. Penn State averages 3.2 yards per carry, rotates three running backs without success, and hasn’t had anyone come close to a 100-yard game. The single-game rushing high is Keyvone Lee’s 74-yard performance against Indiana. The Lions have had 38 single carries longer than that in their history. The reasons are numerous: The offensive line doesn’t move anyone out of the way, other players miss blocks, and the backs are tentative. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich appears ready to abandon the run game altogether and let Sean Clifford throw a bunch of screens. Clifford has attempted 99 passes the last two games. Getting Penn State into third-and-longs would be ideal for Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

Three Players To Know

DE Arnold Ebiketie, No. 17

Ebiketie’s transfer from Temple has been a win-win for both parties. He has injected a pass-rush presence that Penn State’s defense desperately needed and turned himself into an early round draft prospect in the process. Ebiketie leads the Big Ten in TFLs (12.5) and has been the team’s defensive MVP. He also has blocked two kicks.

LB Curtis Jacobs, No. 23

Jacobs is a sophomore first-year starter who moved to the team’s SAM spot, which requires more linebacker play in space and coverage. Jacobs had some early growing pains but really has progressed the past month. He and fellow outside linebacker Brandon Smith are beginning to work exceptionally well together.

WR Parker Washington, No. 3

Washington broke out against Michigan last season, catching nine passes in Penn State’s first win of 2020. He has been more than a complementary player to Dotson this year; Washington is second on the team in 20+ yard plays (eight) and has two 50+ yard receptions. Penn State likes to run Washington across the middle on underneath routes, where he can clear some space and separate from defenders.

Game Overview/Prediction

Penn State’s underlying issue this season has been scoring points. The offense hasn’t scored more than 28 against a Power 5 team. That’s been a surprising development, considering offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s pedigree as a points-producer. He has tried everything: tempo, personnel changes, tons of formations, even the short-yardage Wildcat. But this team still struggles to find the end zone. Penn State wins with defensive stops, turnovers, and field position. Nevertheless, it has grown comfortable with that model, particularly at home. So Michigan is unlikely to roll out of Beaver Stadium with a convincing victory. But its run game ultimately will wear on Penn State’s defense, which has played too many snaps this season.

Michigan 24, Penn State 20