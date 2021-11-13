Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Leaves Happy Valley With A Win

Michigan is inching closer and closer to a potential winner-take-all showdown with Ohio State after beating Penn State inside Beaver Stadium today. The Nittany Lions never found the end zone and really couldn't put much together all day long. It wasn't necessarily smooth sailing for Michigan either, but at the end of the day the Wolverines won the game 21-17.

Three Up

David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson

Wow.

Ojabo and Hutchinson both recorded a sack in the first minute of the game and continued to terrorize Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford all day. When the dust finally did settle, Ojabo had recorded two sacks while Hutchinson piled up three. Ojabo also caused another fumble, which has become his signature move. These two make up the best pass rushing duo in the country. I'm ready to say that now. Clifford did some decent things and looked pretty solid at times but Ojabo and Hutchinson made his life absolutely miserable.

Hassan Haskins

Another wow.

Haskins carried the load for Michigan again and again did so in impressive fashion. He finished the day with 31 carries for 156 yards. He didn't find the end zone against the Nittany Lions but he routinely fell forward, ground out tough yards and made big plays when necessary. In the first half, Michigan was up against a 3rd and long that wasn't blocked very well but Haskins sprinted, twisted and dove for a first down that kept a key drive going. On that same drive, he picked up a first down on a 4th and 2 play where he was hit two yards behind the line of scrimmage. He made his coaches and teammates look good several times today and definitely should get the game ball as he's doing all of this in Blake Corum's absence.

Game-winning plays

We haven't seen a lot of these out of Michigan in big games under Jim Harbaugh, but everyone came through today in a hostile environment while down late in the 4th quarter. After relinquishing the lead for the first time since early in the first quarter, Michigan and Cade McNamara answered by finding Erick All for a 47-yard touchdown. That gave Michigan the 21-17 lead, but there was 3:29 left on the clock. Penn State was going to need a touchdown to win the game but the Michigan defense slammed the door forcing a turnover on downs.

The Wolverines went into Happy Valley, battled back and forth, trailed late in the 4th quarter and came away with a victory after making some key plays down the stretch. Huge.

Three Down

Dealing with tempo

Penn State's speed at the line of scrimmage obviously didn't cost Michigan the game, but it did cause them problems all game long. It was more of an issue in the first half, but whenever they had the chance, they went fast and it usually caught Michigan on its heels a bit. If Penn State had an even competent running game, it could've been a much bigger issue.

Containing Sean Clifford as a runner

Again, it didn't cost Michigan the game today, but Clifford was a problem when running the ball, especially in the first half. He routinely found space, whether it was on designed quarterback draws or scrambles, which kept the chains moving and essentially kept Penn State in the game. He didn't finish with very many yards (XXX) because he was sacked so many times but he was clearly the most effective runner on the day and had the longest run of the day at 18 yards.

No killer instinct...again

Michigan actually didn't kick any field goals in the game, but it still felt like they squandered opportunities to really stomp on Penn State's neck — and it almost cost them.

On the Nittany Lions' game-tying drive midway through the 4th quarter, Michigan allowed two 4th-down conversions and a two-point conversion, which you just can't do. Luckily, Cade McNamara found Erick All across the middle and All took it to the end zone giving U-M the lead for the remainder.

Over the course of the game when plays are there to be made, you HAVE TO make them. Michigan did that today, but just barely. Michigan fans are certainly happy and smiling after that one, but they might be dealing with some chest pains at the same time.