Michigan Football Ranked 18th In Futures Ranking From ESPN

The top six teams in college football seem almost permanent at this point with everyone else just trying to reach those levels.

In the latest ESPN+ article from senior writer, Adam Rittenberg, Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma make up the top six, with Michigan coming in at No. 18.

The ranking system combines three factors: future quarterback play, offensive and defensive play. Michigan's defense came it at No. 11, with the offense and quarterback position barely hanging inside the top 25 at No. 23 and No. 24 respectively.

The article echoes what we've been saying for several seasons now: Michigan needs an elite quarterback. Jim Harbaugh has had some good ones, but none of them have been able to takeover a game and drive everyone else on the roster to be better. Could that guy be on the roster in Dylan McCaffrey, Joe Milton or Cade McNamara? Maybe it's JJ McCarthy, a 2021 commit.

For a national writer who doesn't spend a ton of time dissecting the Wolverines like we do, Rittenber was pretty spot-on with his analysis of the quarterback position and the team's level of achievement overall.

Michigan's roster needs upgrades, beginning at quarterback, where Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton compete, each with multiple seasons of eligibility. Until an elite QB emerges, Michigan likely won't sniff the top 10 of these rankings.

He goes on to discuss Don Brown's defense and how it's been very good except for once or twice each season. Yet another point we've beat into the ground. Brown is a good coach. He is one of the better coordinators in the country but only for 10 or 11 games. He's been run out of the building by Ohio State and can't seem to put it together for the bowl games.

Michigan does have some strengths on offense, like wide receiver and running back, and defense, with its starting front four and safety duo of Brad Hawkins and Daxton Hill. That's all fine and dandy, and probably equals nine or ten wins, but the big, shiny trophies won't come until there's an elite quarterback in a winged helmet.