Three Alarming Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Nov. 1, 2021

Michigan and Michigan State played a whale of a game on Saturday and unfortunately, the Wolverines came up short. There are several reasons why Michigan couldn't get the job done in East Lansing, most of which are debatable, but at the end of the day, the result is the result.

Jim Harbaugh spoke immediately after the game, on Monday during his weekly availability and while on the radio, and isn't exactly crushing those opportunities.

"[The substitution issues are something] we’ve got work on; got to fix. Especially when they’re not substituting and going fast. It’s not the time for us to be substituting.”

No kidding.

It would've been great to see this obvious thought put into action during the game on Saturday. Whether or not the substitution mistakes were all on Mike Macdonald at the time doesn't matter. Jim Harbaugh is the head coach and could've and should've easily interjected to put a stop to the mistake. Macdonald is a first-year defensive coordinator and was not ready for that strategic move by Michigan State. That's a spot where Harbaugh needed to step in as the head man, correct the issue, direct his rookie DC and eliminate the problem moving forward so it doesn't remain a problem into the second half. Apparently none of that happened.

"My approach is very similar to a fight or getting knocked down. You get up, the referee wipes your gloves and you come back even more determined, with even more resolve. To prepare, to work harder, to find a way, to finish and to win.”

Yeah, sorry. I don't see it happening.

I'm not being negative, I just don't think Jim Harbaugh knows how to find a way to finish a season and win. And I'm not just saying that because I have a vendetta, I'm saying that because we have six years of evidence that proves he doesn't know how to do that. I outlined it in detail a couple of days ago. You can go through the article and find quote after quote after quote just like the one above here.

“This past game it was too low of a percentage of times that we got into the red zone. Yeah, you want to win that. That’s an edge that you want to win."

And?

This is one of my least favorite things about Jim Harbaugh press conferences. He was asked three very specific questions:

How much are the red zone woes a priority? What are you going to do to fix them? Is there a specific symptom that has created those issues?

And all he did was give a naive answer and a recap of what happened. I used to think he did this as a part of his "secretive" approach along the same lines as closing practice completely, not releasing a depth chart or injury updates and keeping the quarterback battles hush-hush until the season opener each year.

Now I'm thinking it's because he doesn't have an answer. That's the only explanation for why the issues continue to be issues. If he had answers, we'd see something different on the field, and we don't. Game after game against teams of substance and season after season when you look at the big picture.