Trends, Stats And Grades From The Maryland Game

Michigan is now 10-1 after beating Maryland in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines got out to a big a lead, slid just a bit in the third quarter and then poured it on resulting in a 41-point victory. When looking back at the game through the Pro Football Focus lens, a few things stand out.

It's worth noting that Michigan played 81 snaps on offense with the leading starters playing 64 of them and on defense, the Wolverines logged 82 snaps with the starters playing around 70 of them.

Donovan Edwards has arrived

With Blake Corum still recovering from an ankle sprain, Edwards played 28 snaps and absolutely erupted as a pass catcher. The freshman back had 10 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. He looked fast, dynamic in the open and field and, most importantly, ready for his expanded role. He was the second-highest graded Wolverine per Pro Football Focus with an overall grade of 78.5

Snap count leaders

On offense there weren't any surprises. Usually the offensive line paces the team in snaps and that happened again on Saturday. Zak Zinter, Ryan Hayes, Andrew Stueber and Andrew Vastardis all played 64 snaps to lead all offensive players. On defense, however, it was true freshman Rod Moore who led the way with 75 of 82 snaps. Part of that was because of Brad Hawkins' exit after just five plays, but still, the freshman has clearly earned the respect and trust of his teammates and coaches. He has now played 139 snaps over the last two weeks.

True freshmen

Offense

Unsurprisingly it was Donovan Edwards who played the most out of the freshmen on offense with 28 snaps. Wide receiver Andrel Anthony also logged 28 snaps. Next on the list was actually center Greg Crippen who played 17 snaps in mop up duty.

Defense

As mentioned above, Rod Moore paced all Wolverines with 75 logged snaps, which is obviously the most by a true freshman by a wide margin. Linebacker Junior Colson was next up with 51 snaps and defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, a Maryland native, was next on the list with just 11 snaps.

Highest-graded Wolverines

Offense

On offense, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara received the highest grade from PFF with a 79.3. McNamara was extremely efficient going 21-of-28 for 259 yards and two touchdowns. His best throw of the day came on a 3rd and 8 wheel route to Donovan Edwards that went for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Defense

On defense, it was DJ Turner with an 87.4 overall grade. The cornerback has been making plays this year and on Saturday he made a huge impact. He picked off a pass and ran it back 42 yards for a touchdown. He was stellar in coverage but wasn't quite as effective on running plays. Still, he graded out very well and now looks like a no brainer as a starting cornerback for Michigan.