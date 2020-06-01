WolverineDigest
Two Pressing Issues For Michigan Football Once Activities Return To Normal

Brandon Brown

Every football program in the country is reeling a bit as everyone remains under COVID-19's thumb, but some teams are definitely in a better spot than others.

Any school with a returning starter at quarterback definitely has a leg up and that goes for just about every position on the field. The kinds of players on the roster also will be key. Who stayed in shape and who didn't? Who followed the meal plan? Who worked out like they were supposed to.

I think Michigan's two biggest issues once players can return to campus fall into those two camps — the quarterback battle and where the players, in particular the young players, are at in terms of their physical readiness.

Should Harbaugh, Michigan Be Held To 'Big Ten Title Or Bust' Standard In 2020?

This year's football season will look and feel different than anything we have experienced, so should expectations change too?

MichaelSpath

CJK5H

New Michigan Commit Tristan Bounds Says U-M Academics Played ‘Huge’ Role In Decision

Michigan added three-star Tristan Bounds to its 2021 class on Monday, and the new U-M commit broke down his announcement.

Eric Rutter

Tristan Bounds Picks Michigan

Michigan adds a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds, giving the Wolverines four offensive line pledges in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Basketball Coach Juwan Howard, Others Make Statement In Wake Of Protests, George Floyd Killing

Juwan Howard, along with several other prominent Michigan people, have released statements surrounding the recent protests and killing of George Floyd.

Brandon Brown

2022 Athlete Eager To Visit Michigan After Offer

Wolverines extend offer to speedy 2022 edge rusher Ken Talley.

Eric Rutter

Three “Under the Radar” Michigan Freshmen That Could Make An Impact Early

Michigan fans are always excited to see which youngsters can make an impact on the field in year one.

Brandon Brown

2020 preview magazines less optimistic than 2019's were

This is the week the college football preview magazines start coming out, and they will have a vastly different narrative on Michigan football than they did last year.

Steve Deace

Jay Harbaugh Touts Recruiting Ability Of Michigan Coaches

Since the dead period began, the Wolverines have reeled in 14 commits in what is a top 5 recruiting class.

Eric Rutter

CJK5H

In A Pinch, Should Michigan Schedule A Game With Notre Dame?

There's a chance Michigan will play a regional schedule this fall and Notre Dame falls into the regional category.

Brandon Brown

Mdwalt

Opinion Roundtable: Expectations For Michigan Basketball In 2020-21

Michigan's team is going to look quite a bit different in year two under Juwan Howard. What should expectations be?

Brandon Brown