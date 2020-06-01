Two Pressing Issues For Michigan Football Once Activities Return To Normal

Every football program in the country is reeling a bit as everyone remains under COVID-19's thumb, but some teams are definitely in a better spot than others.

Any school with a returning starter at quarterback definitely has a leg up and that goes for just about every position on the field. The kinds of players on the roster also will be key. Who stayed in shape and who didn't? Who followed the meal plan? Who worked out like they were supposed to.

I think Michigan's two biggest issues once players can return to campus fall into those two camps — the quarterback battle and where the players, in particular the young players, are at in terms of their physical readiness.