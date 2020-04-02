WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/02/20

Steve Deace

In memory of the 100th birthday of Bob Ufer, perhaps the greatest college football team play-by-play man of all time. 

Do you have any memories of Bob Ufer? Let us know in the comments. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Michigan Podcast Talks The Rivalry With Buckeye Beat Writer Ari Wasserman

Ari Wasserman of The Athletic joins this week's episode to rebut my rebuttal of his take on where the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry goes from here.

Steve Deace

by

allaguess

The Five Best Defensive Linemen Under Jim Harbaugh

Michigan has had some really good defensive linemen over the last five seasons.

Brandon Brown

Wolverines In Second Place For In-State Lineman Ru’Quan Buckley

Living just outside of Grand Rapids, three-star lineman Ru’Quan Buckley has grown very familiar with the Michigan program and has U-M second at the moment, just behind Nebraska.

Eric Rutter

Opinion Roundtable: How Would You Have Used Jabrill Peppers?

Jabrill Peppers was really good at Michigan, but could he have been better?

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Michigan Strength Coaches Discuss Unique Situation

Strength and conditioning coaches across the country are trying to figure out how to keep their athletes in shape.

Brandon Brown

Joshua Christopher Among Michigan's Most Compelling Recruiting Battles

Michigan is the favorite to land five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher, which would be at or near the top of the list when it comes to landing big-time basketball prospects.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Hosts Top-Ranked 2022 Massachusetts Prospect

After visiting Michigan once a year ago, the top-ranked Massachusetts recruit in the 2022 class, Ismael Zamor, landed a Michigan offer last December. Michigan had him back on campus this month and he shared the details of his visit.

Eric Rutter

2021 Cornerback Ricardo Hallman Nearly Committed To Michigan

Michigan nearly landed a commitment from three-star corner Ricardo Hallman after he landed a Wolverines offer. In the time sense, the Florida product has still held Michigan in extremely high esteem.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Offer Leaves Huge Impact On Pass Rusher Patrick Hisatake

Three-star athlete Patrick Hisatake is one of the latest pass-rushing prospects to land a Michigan offer. With a great frame and gritty persistence, Hisatake has become a target that UM defensive line coach Shaun Nua hopes to land in 2021.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Quick Update On Five-Star Joshua Christopher

Five-star basketball target Joshua Christopher amended his top group but Michigan remains in a great spot.

Brandon Brown