Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/02/20
Steve Deace
In memory of the 100th birthday of Bob Ufer, perhaps the greatest college football team play-by-play man of all time.
Do you have any memories of Bob Ufer? Let us know in the comments.
Three-star athlete Patrick Hisatake is one of the latest pass-rushing prospects to land a Michigan offer. With a great frame and gritty persistence, Hisatake has become a target that UM defensive line coach Shaun Nua hopes to land in 2021.
Eric Rutter