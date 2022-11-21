Jim Harbaugh Goes Out Of His Way To Avoid Creating Bulletin Board Material

It's Michigan vs. Ohio State.

It's 11-0 vs. 11-0.

It's No. 2 vs. No. 3.

It's a game with trips to the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff on the line.

It's THE GAME.

Yet Jim Harbaugh was almost nice to a fault when talking about his opponent this week.

"I think they’re a really good team, improved team. It’s a tremendous team," Harbaugh said when asked about this year's version of Ohio State. "We’re very grateful to be in this position to be playing in this game. Winner takes the East, winner takes all right there. So, strong opponent.

"There’s no need to hate, be grateful for the opponent. It’s like superheroes. It’s through a strong opponent that you get to find out who you are. They have a lot of players that are really good. They've got great players. We've got great players. They have great coaches. We have great coaches. They have players with Heisman habits. We have players with Heisman habits. And congratulations, be grateful for having the opportunity to play this kind of big game."

Harbaugh obviously isn't being hyperbolic. Ohio State is all of those things. And I'm actually fine with U-M's head coach talking about them this way. Kill your enemies with kindness, right? And then also with a dominant offensive line and Heisman caliber running back. We all know how Harbaugh feels about the Buckeyes. He doesn't need to instigate from behind a microphone. He'll have some choice words about that team down south when the times comes and the players understand that.

At the end of the day, it's all about how Harbaugh and his players truly feel. And they truly feel that they can and will win in Columbus, and at this point in the season, I don't disagree.

While Harbaugh was complimentary when talking about everyone involved with Ohio State football, it was this line that really got my attention.

"I think we’re going to find that we’re made of the right stuff," Harbaugh said.

A confident Harbaugh has often been a dangerous Harbaugh and he has every reason to be confident in this one.