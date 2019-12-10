Wolverine Digest
Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/10/19

Steve Deace

If Shea Patterson could get a NCAA waiver and a 5th season, should he want it? Better yet, should Michigan want it?

What do you think about a 5th year for Shea Patterson? Let us know in the comments section. 

No. 1-2
allaguess
allaguess

Until the defense shows it's made for primetime, as you said, how much does Patterson, vs, Milton vs, McCaffrey move the needle? I really don't know. For the first 8 games of this past season I would have to guess, the guys on the sidelines couldn't have been any worse. One thing that's clear, we aren't beating OSU or Wisconsin with any of our QB's as long as we have a defense that gets trucked. So might as well get used to the "friend zone" until some more fundamental problems of the team are worked out. (I hope before another decade of humiliation).

sully123
sully123

If Patterson stays, I think one of or both McCaffrey and Milton leave. If Patterson leaves I think Milton would be the quarterback to go with.

