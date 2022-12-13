Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh Recruiting, TCU, Cade McNamara, NIL, Michigan Football In CFP

Michigan is still almost three weeks away from its matchup against TCU in the College Football Playoff, but there's still plenty to talk about.

Michigan is definitely dealing with the transfer portal right now, in both directions. Second-year defensive lineman George Rooks his decided to leave Michigan, while U-M is still entertaining targets from other schools who have decided to jump into the portal themselves. We also talk about Cade McNamara's appearance on a podcast that makes his departure look worse than it once did.

On the field, we take a deep look at TCU as a team overall and really focus on the play and approach by quarterback Max Duggan. The seasoned veteran finished second in the Heisman voting and has shown that he'll lay it all on the line for his team. Still, TCU is goin to have its hands FULL against a physically dominant and confident Michigan team. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan WolverinesTCU Horned Frogs

jim harbaugh sonny dykes podcast
Football

Jim Harbaugh Recruiting, TCU, Cade McNamara, NIL, Michigan Football In CFP

By Brandon Brown
dug mcdaniel
Basketball

Dug McDaniel Recognized For Performance In First Start

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

Three Biggest Surprise Michigan Players In 2022

By Brandon Brown
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football
Football

Jim Harbaugh Pulls All-Time Recruiting Move

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221212_101532064
Football

Michigan Matchup: Getting To Know No. 3 TCU

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

By Brandon Brown
JJ McCarthy
Football

Jim Harbaugh Got It Right with JJ McCarthy

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Long Cornerback Includes Michigan In Top 8

By Brandon Brown