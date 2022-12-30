Jim Harbaugh And Sonny Dykes Take The Stage Ahead Of Fiesta Bowl

Both Jim Harbaugh and Sonny Dykes are sons of football coaches. Because of that, they have a pretty special bond and that showed up during Friday's press conference. Throughout this week, they've spent time together reminiscing about their childhoods, their upbringings and their love for the game of football. They've also had a chance to look at each other's programs and really get a feel for the schematics, but also for the personalities on and around the teams.

Of course, the two also fielded questions about preparing for a game for nearly a month, each team's strength and the overall mindset of being in the college football playoff. All that and more can be seen in the video below.