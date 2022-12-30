Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh And Sonny Dykes Take The Stage Ahead Of Fiesta Bowl

Both head coaches fielded questions, shared stories about their dads and broke down the matchup ahead of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal.

Both Jim Harbaugh and Sonny Dykes are sons of football coaches. Because of that, they have a pretty special bond and that showed up during Friday's press conference.  Throughout this week, they've spent time together reminiscing about their childhoods, their upbringings and their love for the game of football. They've also had a chance to look at each other's programs and really get a feel for the schematics, but also for the personalities on and around the teams.

Of course, the two also fielded questions about preparing for a game for nearly a month, each team's strength and the overall mindset of being in the college football playoff. All that and more can be seen in the video below.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan WolverinesTCU Horned Frogs

jim harbaugh sonny dykes
Football

Jim Harbaugh And Sonny Dykes Take The Stage Ahead Of Fiesta Bowl

By Brandon Brown
michigan helmet
Football

Michigan Wolverines Looking Good In Arizona

By Brandon Brown
Andrel Anthony
Football

Two Wolverines Back In Action As Semifinal Draws Near

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football
Football

Three Down, One To Go

By Matthew Lounsberry
mike morris
Football

Michigan Football vs. TCU, Press Conferences, Fan-Led Wednesday, College Football Playoff

By Brandon Brown
tcu helmet
Football

Top TCU Defenders Talk JJ McCarthy

By Brandon Brown
mazi smith
Football

Everything Mazi Smith Said About His Arrest, Legal Issue

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221212_101532064
Football

In The Fiesta Bowl, Quarterback Play Could Decide The Day

By Joshua Messe