Just Stop It. Please.

This column probably won't be good for business, or win me too many friends, but that's never stopped me before. So here goes...

The amount of whining and kvetching on Michigan social media and message boards about how the only, or primary, reason the Wolverines continue to not meet expectations on the gridiron is everyone else cheats is just pathetic. Maybe just dead wrong all the more.

"Ohio State cheats" is why they've beaten us like a rented mule the past two years is the battle cry. Except if it is cheating, it's simply to have basically the same talent gap advantage it's head against Michigan for 50 years (see here).

"The SEC doesn't take school seriously" is another lamentation, because LSU's Joe Burrow was revealed to take all his classes online this year. Of course the term "student-athlete" doesn't mean as much down south as it does in Ann Arbor, where perhaps the most-respected public university in the country resides. But that's always been the case, and certainly was when the SEC went 12 years between national championships from 1980-92. Not to mention, here's a catalog of the online courses/degrees offered by the University of Michigan, so why all the snobbery? Could you cheat online courses? You bet, but if you're a school that doesn't care about your academic reputation, you'll cheat in-person classes, too, as we've seen multiple times over the years. Besides, remember when Jim Harbaugh claimed he was told he had to "major in football" at Michigan?

"Clemson is a renegade program" is another common complaint. Except going into the just-concluded 2019 season, the Tigers had exactly one more elite prospect on their roster than Michigan had.

Do people cheat? I don't know, can you say "Ole Miss?" Which, by the way, a guy who was selling the "40-year plan" here at Michigan the last few years just decided to go work for.

When you look at the combination of revenue generated, natural resources like fans and alumni, and national brand identity, the list of programs who bring the organic advantages to the table Michigan has is very, very short.

I agree that there's certain things some schools are willing to do that Michigan isn't in order to win. We know this, and that's been documented. But a lot of the schools doing this are doing so because they don't have the advantages Michigan has. Few players as good as Laquon Treadwell would choose Ole Miss over Michigan straight up, so enticements are needed.

Furthermore, the main reason LSU hired Ed Orgeron as its head coach was the state was broke, and couldn't win a bidding war for Tom Herman. And a year ago, Orgeron was shutout by Alabama, 28-0. I'm sure Burrow developed from pretty good to superstar because he took online Masters courses, which Michigan also offers to the general public by the way.

Let's say LSU is cheating its arse off, to go along with all that in-state talent. Did you know LSU lost three games or more for seven straight seasons until this year's national title? And did you know LSU has only lost fewer than three games in a season only 10 times in the last 50 years?

These aren't reasons we're not reaching our potential, they're excuses. I doubt the Michigan coaches are recruiting with the pitch of "we'll do our best, but it's highly unlikely we'll win titles here because we won't pay you like everyone else will." This is just a dumb fan trope. And no one is stopping the Michigan coaches, or anyone else, from publicly releasing the evidence all these schools better than us are cheating. Why keep that quiet? I'd speak out if I had it.

And if you need any further evidence these are lame excuses and not real reasons, please see John Beilein's time at Michigan. College basketball is arguably the most corrupt American sport since Don King ruled heavyweight boxing. And yet twice Beilein got the Wolverines right to the summit, and put a load of players into the NBA as well.

So once more, I implore you, just stop it. And if this rubs you the wrong way, it was about you. When you throw a rock into a pack of dogs, the one that yelps is the one you hit.