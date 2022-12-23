Be Careful What You Wish For

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan want to run the ball well and often, there's no doubt about that, and obviously TCU head coach Sonny Dykes knows that. Dykes recently appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and broke down his plan for slowing down the Wolverines.

"That's going to be the big challenge for us," Dykes said. "Stopping the run and make the quarterback beat us. We've got to stop the run because that stops their offense."

Two things here...

First, Michigan is currently 13-0 and ran for 243 yards and just under three touchdowns per game. When exactly did Dykes see Michigan's rushing attack and offense get stopped? Michigan's two lowest rushing outputs were 165 and 168 yards against Indiana and Illinois, respectively. Michigan ended up beating Indiana 31-10 and did skate past the Illini 19-17. Remember, Michigan was without Blake Corum for the second half of the Illinois game and was missing Donovan Edwards for much of the contest as well. The best, most talented teams on Michigan's schedule didn't slow down the rushing attack and neither will TCU.

Secondly, JJ McCarthy is more than capable of beating a team through the air, just ask Ohio State. Dykes did acknowledge McCarthy's ability, but he seems to think that the young sophomore might not be able to get it done against his Horned Frogs. McCarthy certainly got it done in Columbus before the running game exploded. Edwards did pop off two huge runs in the second half against OSU, but it was McCarthy's arm that diced up the Buckeyes before those long runs occurred.

You can guarantee that McCarthy will hear these comments, take them to heart, meditate on them and then take it out on TCU. I do expect Michigan's running game to be very effective against the Horned Frogs, but I now expect McCarthy to shine even brighter than before on the second biggest stage in college football.

You can watch Dykes' entire interview with Cowherd below.