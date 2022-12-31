Skip to main content

Michigan Announces Game Day Uniforms

TCU will wear their all white uniforms and now the Wolverines have countered.

Everyone assumed that Michigan would be wearing the all blue uniforms or the "big game blues" as they've been dubbed, but instead, the Wolverines will be going with blue jerseys, maize pants and maize accessories per the official Twitter account.

It's not a bad look, but the big game blues just have a tougher feel, in my opinion. However, the switch up might be based on past experiences. The Wolverines got beat by Georgia pretty badly in the first round of the playoffs last year in the big game blues. Adding the maize pants and accessories might be just what the doctor ordered against TCU.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan WolverinesTCU Horned Frogs

michigan helmet
Football

Michigan Announces Game Day Uniforms

By Brandon Brown
michigan football ohio state mike barrett flag
Football

The Rebirth, Rise And Final Climb For Michigan Football

By Neal Sinha
jim harbaugh sonny dykes
Football

Jim Harbaugh And Sonny Dykes Take The Stage Ahead Of Fiesta Bowl

By Brandon Brown
michigan helmet
Football

Michigan Wolverines Looking Good In Arizona

By Brandon Brown
Andrel Anthony
Football

Two Wolverines Back In Action As Semifinal Draws Near

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football
Football

Three Down, One To Go

By Matthew Lounsberry
mike morris
Football

Michigan Football vs. TCU, Press Conferences, Fan-Led Wednesday, College Football Playoff

By Brandon Brown
tcu helmet
Football

Top TCU Defenders Talk JJ McCarthy

By Brandon Brown