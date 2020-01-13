Michigan Adds Michigan State Transfer Linebacker

What has been expected for a couple of weeks now became official on Monday.

Edward Warinner, son of Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner, is now a Wolverine. This was first reported by The Detroit News. Warinner originally signed with Michigan State coming out of high school, and redshirted in 2018 before playing sparingly in 2019. He was a three-star prospect and one of the top linebacker prospects in the state of Ohio, according to 247 Sports.

Barring a waiver, should Michigan apply to the NCAA for one, Warriner will have to sit out the 2020 season and be eligible in 2021.