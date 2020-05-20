WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Jim Harbaugh Fine With No Fans, But a Full Husky Stadium Has Never Unnerved Him

Brandon Brown

As things stand right now, the Wolverines are scheduled to kick off the 2020 season against Washington in Seattle on Sept. 5. Husky Stadium is typically billed as a pretty tough place to play but, what if it's half full or empty? 

Dan Raley of HuskyMaven.com took a trip down memory lane to see if any type of crowd at Husky Stadium would have an effect on Jim Harbaugh.

page break

Jim Harbaugh says he'd be OK with playing football games without fans in this novel coronavirus world.

That's a big concession, considering the University of Michigan coach works out of a football stadium that holds more spectators than any other at any level -- 107,601.

"If the choice were to play in front of no fans or not play, then I would choose to play in front of no fans," Harbaugh told ESPN's Get Up. "Darn near every guy I've talked to on our team, that's the way they feel about it."

And for those thinking Harbaugh, in the back of his head, might be looking for a competitive edge he normally wouldn't get for his season opener at Washington, should that game be played on Sept. 5, think again.

The Wolverines football leader has done well in three previous visits to Husky Stadium, which now caters to 70,083 on game days.

Harbaugh has been involved in one of the most exciting games played in front of the loyal Husky following, which was a near-miss for his team -- and one of the most disappointing UW home games ever.

In 1983, Harbaugh showed up in Seattle as a Michigan quarterback, a redshirt freshman for Bo Schembechler and the No. 3 guy on the depth chart. He stood and watched as the Wolverines raced to a 24-10 lead after three quarters only to squander it. A crowd of 60,638 filled the stadium that day.

Over the final 15 minutes, Husky quarterback Steve Pelluer led a furious comeback, directing the UW to two touchdowns and a game-winning two-point conversion pass to tight end Larry Michael. Final: Washington 25, Michigan 24.

In 2008, Harbaugh entered Husky Stadium as a second-year Stanford coach and left as a 35-28 winner over a Washington team headed for a disastrous 0-12 season.

Harbaugh had defensive back Richard Sherman on his side that day, while the Huskies lost starting quarterback Jake Locker to a broken thumb and fell to 0-4. A crowd of 61,968 went away greatly disappointed, figuring this was a make or break game -- and it was break. Former Stanford coach Ty Willingham was well on his way out as the UW coach.

In 2010, Harbaugh brought an Andrew Luck-led Stanford team to Husky Stadium and meted out a 41-0 beating. It came at night and it was embarrassing in front of 69,020 fans. The Huskies didn't cross the Stanford 42 at any time. It' marks the only UW shutout at home over the past 43 seasons.

Locker was at quarterback again and suffered injured ribs. Steve Sarkisian was in his second season as the Husky coach and was pilloried for the outcome. It was a total meltdown.

Harbaugh did everything but take a leisurely boat ride on Lake Washington. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Joe Milton Working Hard To Win Starting Job

Redshirt sophomore Joe Milton is working hard to be Michigan's starting quarterback.

Brandon Brown

by

Mdwalt

The Glaring Issue For The Wolverines Defense The Last Five Seasons

Don Brown has been very good about 80% of the time while at Michigan but there have been some pretty serious issues at times.

Jake Sage

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/20/20

Word is Ohio State football players are returning to campus for workouts on June 8th. Will that be an omen for other Big Ten teams, like Michigan, or an outlier?

Steve Deace

by

Mdwalt

Michigan Commit Film Study: Giovanni El-Hadi

Michigan’s first commit in the 2021 cycle, Giovanni El-Hadi, is a punishing blocker at the high school level.

Eric Rutter

by

John Garcia Jr

Jim Harbaugh No. 12 In College Coach Power Rankings

Only 11 coaches are ahead of Jim Harbaugh in a recent batch of coach rankings.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Staff Impresses Elite 2023 Tight End Mac Markway

Michigan was offer No. 1 for tight end Mac Markway, and the high level prospect spoke about his interest in the Wolverines.

Eric Rutter

BREAKING: Chaundee Brown Commits To Michigan

Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown has committed to the Wolverines.

Brandon Brown

by

The dog always U-M

Analysis: What Chaundee Brown's Commitment Means For Michigan Hoops

Michigan picked up its third transfer of the offseason with the recent addition of Wake Forest wing played Chaundee Brown.

MichaelSpath

Make A Choice: Go To The Game Or Stay Home

If football is played this fall, will you attend any games or not?

Brandon Brown

by

Kurtmi

Recruiting Roundup: 2021 Class Update

Michigan recently offered a new name at running back while gaining position with a highly coveted defensive end.

Eric Rutter

by

The dog always U-M