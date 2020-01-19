Questions We're Asking: Did Michigan Come Out On Top This Week?

Are Michigan's two assistant coaching hires a net-positive for the football team and coach Jim Harbaugh?

After losing position coach Anthony Campanile to the Miami Dolphins Wednesday night (and Chris Partridge to Ole Miss previously), Harbaugh announced the hiring of Bob Shoop to coach safeties and Brian Jean-Mary to coach linebackers Saturday, filling out his staff as Michigan enters the true offseason.

Partridge, on the surface, was a bigger loss than Campanile, Partridge a noted recruiter that also did a superb job coaching the Wolverines' special teams units. Campanile, reportedly hand-picked by defensive coordinator Don Brown, was with Michigan only one year but did a nice job coaching linebackers alongside Brown.

Still, the addition of Shoop and Jean-Mary looks like a win for the Maize and Blue. Shoop is an experienced defensive coordinator that enjoyed a two-year stint in the Big Ten at Penn State (in 2014, his Nittany Lions defense held Ohio State to 293 yards and 3.86 yards per play). Shoop has a long history of coaching the secondary, including the past two years at Mississippi State, and with senior Brad Hawkins and sophomore Daxton Hill, he has plenty to work with at safety in 2020.

As far as putting aside his coordinator duties after holding that role for the past 13 seasons, a former colleague shared that Shoop has always been an unselfish person, believing in the overall mission, and that he should work well with Brown.

According to the colleague, Ann Arbor is not likely Shoop's final destination but thinks he has some unfinished business in the Big Ten and feels Michigan gives him a great chance to beat Ohio State and win a conference title.

Harbaugh has a track record of getting previous coordinators to buy in to their role, offering ideas and a sounding board without trying to usurp the OC or DC - current offensive line coach Ed Warriner is the perfect example, as he served as a coordinator eight years before coming to Michigan in 2018.

Meanwhile Jean-Mary could be a home run hire for the Maize and Blue. Partridge helped open pipelines to New Jersey and Georgia, and Jean-Mary can continue to give Michigan an 'in' in the Peach State after a six-year stint working with Georgia Tech, while he recruited the state of Texas extremely well for the Longhorns from 2014-16 and fleshed out connections in Florida (where U-M has already landed 15 recruits under Harbaugh) from 2017-19.

Partridge was known as a fearless recruiter that was willing to go into hostile territory proudly displaying the Block M and if Jean-Mary can do the same, he comes to Michigan with a much greater history of recruiting in high-talent states (Partridge was a high school coach before U-M and began his career from scratch).

In other words, Jean-Mary has a potentially higher ceiling to positively impact the Maize and Blue's efforts on the recruiting trail.

The early verdict will come in 2021, both on the field and the recruiting trail, but as it stands today, Harbaugh did very well for his program and may have turned the lemons he was given into champagne.

Following a 2-4 start in conference play, and no timetable for Isaiah Livers' return, what remains priority No. 1 for Juwan Howard?

Michigan remains 20th in KenPom's advanced metrics and, more importantly, No. 29 in the NCAA's Net Rankings, which are used as a barometer for NCAA Tournament participation. U-M is also favored, incredibly, to win its next eight games by KenPom, including Top 30 wins over Penn State Jan. 22, Rutgers Feb. 1, Ohio State Feb. 4 and Michigan State Feb. 8.

If that were to occur, and Michigan found itself 10-4 in league play by early February, than we're not talking about surviving the season but competing for a league title and a top-3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

However, every game without Livers - arguably U-M's top player, or at the very least one of its top two - is a bit of a toss-up, even at Crisler Center.

The good news is five of the eight contests come at home, where Big Ten teams are 39-7 this season in league games, only Northwestern and Nebraska losing two conference contests in their own building this year. And those are the two foes Michigan will play on the road over this stretch (it also gets Rutgers on a neutral court in New York City).

Big picture, this season is critical to maintaining the momentum Howard cultivated early in the year with a Battle 4 Atlantis Championship in the Bahamas during Thanksgiving break.

Those three wins - over Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga, coupled with the announcement from five-star Isaiah Todd that he would attend Michigan in 2020-21 - sparked a recruiting class that ranks fourth nationally, featuring four Top 100 recruits, and has U-M considered the favorite for five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher.

To land Christopher, who will sign a letter of intent in the spring signing period this April, Michigan must likely remain a Top 25 team, creating some buzz going into the NCAA Tournament. True, Christopher's other finalists -- UCLA (No. 149 in the NET rankings), Missouri (No. 77) and Arizona State (No. 61) - are having forgettable seasons, but the Bruins and Tigers don't have a reputation of playing by the same rules as Michigan has staked its integrity on.

With Christopher in the fold, along with recruits point guard Zeb Jackson, center Hunter Dickinson and wing Terrance Williams (and even if Todd decides to play in Australia as reports indicate is a strong possibility), Michigan would feature one of the most dynamic lineups in college next year and could build a Final Four contender much earlier in Howard's tenure than anyone thought possible.

That level of success builds upon itself, opening doors for more recruiting success class by class.

That is, potentially, what is on the line as Michigan navigates these next eight games. Come out of it 6-2 and U-M should solidify its NCAA fate, stay in the top tier of the Big Ten, hold onto its electricity and provide Christopher the right incentive to wear the maize and blue. Without Christopher, the future is still bright, but he offers the chance to raise the ceiling exponentially, and suddenly.

Riding a four-game winning streak, is Michigan hockey a strong NCAA Tournament contender?

With a pair of wins at Big Ten-leading Penn State this weekend, the Wolverines swept back-to-back series for the first time since three straight series sweeps during the 2017-18 campaign, when U-M, under first-year head coach Mel Pearson, made a surprising Frozen Four run.

Winning at Notre Dame two weeks ago was no easy feat, but besting the Nittany Lions 6-0 Friday and 5-4 Saturday (winning in 3-on-3 double overtime) was an incredible accomplishment, especially holding the nation's second-ranked offense (4.00 goals per game entering weekend play) scoreless on opening night.

As we noted Friday, sophomore goalie Strauss Mann is playing excellent hockey, and that was on display again in State College, where he posted a .950 save percentage, stopping 76 of 80 shots fired by the Blue and White.

What came as a huge surprise was Michigan's offensive production. U-M entered the series one of the worst scoring offenses in the country, averaging just 2.27 goals per contest in its first 22 games. The Wolverines got goals from eight different skaters, including two each from senior Jake Slaker, freshman Johnny Beecher and freshman Nick Granowicz.

If the Maize and Blue have truly found their offense - they scored six goals in the two wins over Notre Dame - and Mann continues to play this way behind a strong defense, anything is possible for the Wolverines. However, even after the four big W's, Michigan (10-11-3 overall) moved up to just 23rd in the Pairwise Rankings (the top 16 generally make NCAAs), showing there is a lot still to be done.

Michigan plays six of its final 10 at Yost Ice Arena, with a neutral-site contest against Michigan State at Little Cesars Arena Feb. 17, and to make NCAAs, U-M needs to:

• Avoid any and all bad losses. That means sweeping Wisconsin at home Feb. 7-8, and splitting, at the very least, with Ohio State Jan. 31-Feb. 1 and Notre Dame Feb. 21-22 in Ann Arbor.

• Win some games on the road. Victories at Michigan State Feb. 14 and at Minnesota Feb. 28 or 29 would give even greater value to Michigan's Pairwise Ranking.

In CollegeHockeyNews.com's Pairwise Predictor, I penciled in a 6-4 record for the Wolverines, two wins over the Badgers, and splits with the Buckeyes, Fighting Irish, Spartans and Golden Gophers. This put Michigan 15th in the Pairwise (without obviously factoring in how the rest of the county fares).

There are a plethora of scenarios - U-M could receive an automatic bid by winning the Big Ten Tournament - but six wins appears to be the bare minimum necessary for the Wolverines to squeak into the postseason. This much is certain, right now no one wants to play Michigan, and if the Maize and Blue continue to perform the way they have in January, they could vault into the NCAA.