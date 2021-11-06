Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Previewing Indiana, Predictions, Michigan Bouncing Back

    Michigan is looking to bounce back against a struggling Indiana team.
    Author:

    Michigan is sitting at 7-1 and will have to bounce back for the first time this season after a tough loss against the Spartans last week. Fortunately for Michigan, a struggling Indiana team is up next inside The Big House.

    One of Indiana's main struggles this year has been at quarterback as they try to figure out life without Michael Penix. Backup quarterback Jack Tuttle is also out, which means it'll be true freshman Donaven McCulley running the show against the Wolverines. We discuss all of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

    Previewing Indiana, Predictions, Michigan Bouncing Back

